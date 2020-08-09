German newspaper reveals the Qatari secret support for Hezbollah‏

A German newspaper revealed the Qatari secret activity and its support for Hezbollah.

According to a report released by the German political newspaper Die Zeit, Qatar funds the Lebanese Hezbollah through a well-known charitable organization with the knowledge of officials in its government.

"The world of secret services, clients and their activities is usually hidden from the public, and the curtain is seldom raised a little and allows you to see some of what is going on in this world, "the newspaper said.

"This is the situation at the present time... and between Berlin and Doha, a major issue related to money, the arms trade and extremism is unfolding."

The paper also pointed out that "the story revolves around Jason G, a contractor who also works as a secret agent and has worked for many security services and intelligence agencies, and has carried out missions in many countries of the world, including Qatar."

"Qatar, the small emirate that preparing to the World Cup after two years , is known as an active in the shadow world of ground services, and supports extremist organizations, " the daily added.

"In Doha, Jason obtained some serious information, the first of them was about an arms deal for a number of weapons from Eastern Europe conducted by a Qatari company." However, the investigation did not mention the date of this deal, the type of weapons, and the party that obtained them, but it was mentioned in the context of Qatari support for Hezbollah.

Jason also reached to some information about donations of huge sums raised by a famous Qatari charity, with the knowledge of senior officials in the Qatari government, and went to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The paper noted that it saw a huge file with Jason containing some documents about the secret Qatari activity and its support for Hezbollah.

The newspaper's investigation indicated, "The existence of concrete indications of the flow of funds from Qatar to extremist groups such as Hezbollah, increasing pressure on Doha, and exposing it to heavy sanctions."

Since the end of 2017, a mediation began by a German public relations and lobbying firm, between Jason G and Qatar, during which Jason and a senior Qatari diplomat met 6 times in Brussels, in order to settle the matter and hand over the file in his possession to Doha.

Jason G told the newspaper that at each meeting he received 10,000 euros, and then the Qataris handed him 100,000 euros.

At the beginning of 2019, Jason G and the Qatari diplomat signed a memorandum of understanding, a copy of which was seen by "Die Zeit," revealed that Jason would work as a consultant to Doha for a year, for 10 thousand euros per month, in addition to other payments he received in the same period.

The Qataris pledged to Jason not to prosecute him on espionage charges, and not to share the information on that file with other countries.

According to the newspaper, the Qataris have given large sums of money to Jason G since 2017, to obtain the file in his possession, but the information and copies of it remain with him.

The newspaper said that it had tried to get a response from the senior Qatari diplomat (unnamed) who led the negotiations with Jason, to no avail.

Last May, Jason refused to sign a "silence agreement" in exchange for 750,000 euros from Doha, according to the newspaper. The agreement obligated Jason not to talk about the file and the information in it, and to pay a huge fine if he violated the agreement.

Jason told the newspaper that he "concluded the first deal with the Qataris because they pledged to expel Hezbollah's financiers from the circles of politics and power, but they did not do anything, and then he retracted the agreement.

