Conversion Hagia Sophia to mosque incites towards religious extremism‏

The decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reopen the Hagia Sophia as a mosque has raised many instances of anger among different religions, as it is an act that contradicts the principles of coexistence between religions and incites towards religious extremism. The statements continued condemning the Turkish decision, which expressed their fear that this behavior opens the door to similar behaviors that affect all religions in different countries . While Erdogan supporters alleged that the decision is a declaration of a new phase that ends Turkey's secular identity and moves it towards the Islamization of the state again, Turkish commentators have warned of" grave consequences of the decision to transform Hagia Sophia to a mosque into Turkey's international relations, especially with the West, saying that Erdogan's decisions will increase the isolation of their country and fuel religious hate speech against Muslims." The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians in the world who lives in Istanbul, considered "the transformation of the effect will disappoint the Christians and create a rift between East and West." Political analysts confirm that Erdogan's decision at this stage is aimed at gaining some political support from the Muslim majority in Turkish lands, as the presidential elections in the country is near.