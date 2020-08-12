How does Doha turn into a lifeline for the Lebanese Hezbollah?‏

Media sources revealed how Doha turned into a lifeline for the Lebanese Hezbollah.

According to observers, this is a part of Qatar's foreign policy and the broad item in its perception of its regional role and security strategy. This policy does not pass without involvement in supporting those who undermine security and wreak havoc. Otherwise ... who is primarily responsible for the devastation and destruction of Lebanon? What did Hezbollah build in Lebanon? How did it contribute to its renaissance, development and advancement? And why does Doha offer the party a "lifebuoy" at every stage in which regional and international efforts and voices intensify to remove its grip from the throats of the Lebanese?

Today, American Media re-questions once again the secret of Qatar's insistence on financing and supporting extremist groups. Perhaps this prompted the American "Fox News" to ask: Are the American soldiers at Al-Udeid base not in danger when there is evidence that Doha supports Hezbollah with money and weapons?

Before "Fox News", an investigation by the German newspaper "Die Zeit" revealed the existence of documents proving that Qatar was funding "Hezbollah" in Lebanon. The paper said it had obtained evidence showing that wealthy Qataris and Lebanese living in Doha send money to the party in Beirut, with the knowledge and influence of Qatari government officials and through a Qatari charitable organization.

Two years ago, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, asked in a tweet on his Twitter account: “Can anyone convince us that the Qatari citizen supports his government's affiliation with Tehran? Or that he sympathizes with Hezbollah? And that he stands with the Houthi in his aggression against Yemen? Can anyone convince us that Al-Jazeera's in citing positions in these directions represent him? And the minister added, "Is the Qatari interest in Iran's sovereignty over the Arab Gulf? Is the interest in strengthening the role of Hezbollah in Syria? Is the interest in continuing the Houthi aggression? The picture is clear in the contrast between what the government and its media see and the citizen’s orientation. Al-Jazeera does not speak in the name of the citizen." Qatari media, platforms and electronic flies justify the policies that introduced Doha this tunnel.

Against Arab Interests!

It is no longer a secret for observers that Doha has become completely ready to strengthen its relations with Tehran, Hezbollah and the Houthis, without regard for whether this matter harms Arab interests. Over the years, inquiries were continuing about Doha’s interest in dispersing the unity of the Sunni bloc in Iraq and spending money to reduce its interests and gains in the Iraqi scene through the policy of the axes and polarization with this bloc or party against that, so what is Doha’s interest in being a contributing party to this dispersion through support the Tehran axis in the region in general?

Doha’s foreign policy takes the approach which based on the principle of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend.". Iran is Gulf Council States enemy and harms their interests, but Doha find in Tehran and Ankara its best ally in the region.

After the assassination of the Lebanese President, Rafik Hariri, in 2005, Doha was the window that loosened the regional stranglehold on Hezbollah for its involvement in the assassination.

In 2008, Qatar sponsored a conference that brought together all Lebanese parties in Doha to end 18 months of political stalemate. Qatari support for Hezbollah and its allies (the March 8 bloc) was clear. "In this meeting, Qatar implemented all the party’s demands, and the airport, port and communications remain under Hezbollah’s control to this day," says writer and journalist Abdul Rahman Al-Rashed.

It is no longer a secret for observers that Doha is fully ready to strengthen its relations with Tehran, Hezbollah and the Houthi without indifference if this matter harms Arab interests.

In 2014, Germany accused Qatar of financing terrorism. German Development Minister Gerd Mueller said: "We should ask who arms and funds ISIS fighters. The key word is Qatar, and the question is how do we deal with these people and countries politically?" Germany banned Hezbollah's activities on its land in April 2020, after the Ministry of Interior declared it as a "terrorist" organization. Berlin is trying to persuade the European Union to take a similar step, so it will be easier to pursue Hezbollah’s elements, especially since its activities extend to a European and global network. After the party’s ban was announced, German police raided several mosques and religious centers linked to the terrorist party.

According to the file released by "Fox News", "two Qatari charities provided money to Hezbollah in Beirut under the guise of food and medicine." The two societies included in the file, according to "Fox News", are: The Sheikh Eid Bin Muhammad Al Thani Association and the Education Above All Foundation.

Qatar's ambassador to Belgium and cover up funding

" Qatar's ambassador to Belgium and NATO, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Suleiman Al-Khulaifi, sought to pay 750,000 euros to Jason G. in order to remain silent about Qatar's role in financing Hezbollah. Jason is a private security contractor who managed to penetrate Qatari activities to finance Hezbollah. According to him a member of the ruling family in Qatar allows the delivery of military equipment to the party that the United States and the European Union designate as a terrorist organization," Al-Hurra reported.

Fox News quoted the contractor, who said he worked for foreign intelligence services, that he had a meeting with Al-Khulaifi in January 2019 in Brussels.

It is noteworthy that the US President, Donald Trump, called on Qatar in 2017 to stop financing extremism, saying : "The State of Qatar ... unfortunately ... has a history of financing terrorism at a very high level." A year later, the United States changed its stance when Trump said during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that Doha was fighting militants. So, "Fox News" indicated that the new information about the allegations of Qatar's involvement in financing Hezbollah raises new doubts about Doha's partnership with the United States in the fight against terrorism. It added that prominent European politicians called, during interviews with them, for a quick campaign against Qatari financial support for extremism and Hezbollah.

The Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post" had quoted Jason G. last month as saying that Al-Khulaifi had provided assistance to a German public relations agency in a complex cover-up case in order to conceal his country's funding for Hezbollah, according to Al-Hurra.

