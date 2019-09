اعترافات "أخطر امرأة بداعش".. خططت لاستهداف عاصمة عربية بـ"الكيماوي"

دبي - بواسطة محمد فارس © Sebastian Backhaus/NurPhoto In the oil region of Deir ez-Zor, here near Al-Busayarah, near the Iraqi border, ISIS is expelled but the fronts with the ISIS jihadists, the SDF and the Syrian regime meet here. The battles have left behind devastating devastation. (Photo by Sebastian Backhaus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)