جينيفر لوبيز تحتفل بعيد ميلاد والدتها على المسرح – بالفيديو

People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator