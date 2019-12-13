جينيفر لوبيز تحتفل بعيد ميلاد والدتها على المسرح – بالفيديو

متابعة بتجـــــــــرد: وجهت النجمة العالمية جينيفر لوبيز رسالة مؤثرة إلى والدتها بمناسبة عيد ميلادها الـ74 من خلال نشر فيديو يجمعهما عبر تطبيق إنستجرام.
وظهرت جينيفر لوبيز في الفيديو وهي على خشبة المسرح حيث استدعت والدتها، غوادالوبي، التي كانت موجودة بين الجمهور للصعود على المسرح من أجل الاحتفال بعيد ميلادها.
وكشفت جينيفر لوبيز بأنها تستمد طاقاتها ورقصاتها من والدتها التي ظهرت في الفيديو وهي ترقص وتضحك.
وكتبت جينيفر لوبيز: “إنها تعبر عن الشباب والخلود في كل عصر، حيث كانت من محبي الموسيقى والأفلام والتاريخ والمسرحيات الموسيقية، وكانت تقول إنها وضعت كل ذلك داخلي”.
واختتمت جينيفر الرسالة المؤثرة كاتبةً: “لقد جعلتني من أنا عليه اليوم… أنت فى الـ74 من العمر، أجمل من أي وقت مضى، وما زلت ترقصين مثل أي مراهق… أحبك للأبد، عيد ميلاد سعيد”.
People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinatorView this post on Instagram
