دانييلا رحمة تشنّ هجومًا عنيفًا على مجلة أجنبيّة: “فقدتم مصداقيّتكم”

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: شنّت الممثلة اللبنانيّة دانييلا رحمة هجومًا عنيفًا على مجلة Time البريطانية الشهيرة بعد نشرها عدّة صور تُشوّه فيها الظاهرات في لبنان مركّزة على أعمال التكسير.
وتعليقًا على صورة لمجموعة من الشبان يحطّمون إحدى النوافذ في الأيام الأولى للحراك قالت المجلة أن المعترضين قاموا بأعمال شغب كبيرة.
دانييلا هاجمت المجلّة في تعليق على إحدى المنشورات حيث اتّهمتها بالتركيز على صور معينة متغاضية عن المطالب المعيشيّة التي تحملها الإحتجاجات.
كما أكّدت دانييلا على سلميّة التحرّك الذي يحصل من الكبار والصغار والرجال والنساء والأطفال مشيرة إلى أنّ المجة فقدت مصداقيتها وموضوعيّتها.
View this post on Instagram
How has #Lebanon's government responded to the protests? On Oct. 21, days after these youths were photographed in #Beirut, Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a package of reforms that included the halving of politicians’ salaries, more assistance for poor families, the creation of a body to fight corruption and improvements to the country’s dilapidated electricity infrastructure. A pledge was made to recover stolen public funds, too. "Your movement is what led to these decisions that you see today," Hariri said. Protesters watched his speech near the city's iconic blue-domed mosque named after his father Rafik Hariri, who also served as Prime Minister and was assassinated in 2005. Chants of “Revolution, revolution” erupted as Hariri finished and more people descended on Martyrs’ Square, holding Lebanese flags and chanting “the people want the fall of the regime.” Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @myriamboulosView this post on Instagram
A post shared by TIME (@time) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:42am PDT
View this post on Instagram
What do Lebanon's protesters want? The proposed tax on messaging app calls was scrapped just hours after the demonstrations started, but that didn't stop the streets from swelling. #Lebanon’s economy is stagnating, and economists have warned of a complete collapse. The protests seem to be a leaderless uprising with one common objective—bringing down the government. No #politician has been spared the ire of the protesters, but one, the foreign minister Gibran Bassil, has been the target of the most popular chant—“Hela, Hela, Hela Hela Ho, Gibran Bassil kes emmo.” Literally translated, it’s a crude reference to his mother’s genitals, but here it essentially means, “f-ck him.” Even outside of the protests, youth hum the tune, and patrons in cafés spontaneously join in. “This is a next-level insult,” says protester Michael Chamoun, 29. “That’s how angry the people are.” In this photograph, a woman attends a #protest in #Beirut on Oct. 20. Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @myriamboulos
A post shared by TIME (@time) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:42am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Lebanese protesters say their politicians have stolen tens, or even hundreds, of billions of dollars from them, aided by laws that allow bank secrecy. Hundreds of thousands of them have taken to the streets over the last six days, in the biggest protests to sweep the country in over a decade. The demonstrations began on Oct. 17 after the government announced new taxes, including a $6 monthly fee on calls on free messaging apps like WhatsApp, unleashing anger against decades of corruption, government mismanagement and nepotism. In the first days, mostly young men swarmed around on scooters, smashing shop windows and lighting fires in the middle of the street, as they chanted against the government. But by Oct. 20, that had given way to a festive, but still defiant, atmosphere. Men and women of all ages, class and religions sang patriotic ballad as fireworks burst above. The next day, hundreds of thousands came out in the largest day of protests across the country. In this photograph, young men smash shop windows in #Beirut. Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @myriamboulosView this post on Instagram
A post shared by TIME (@time) on Oct 22, 2019 at 8:45am PDT
