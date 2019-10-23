دانييلا رحمة تشنّ هجومًا عنيفًا على مجلة أجنبيّة: “فقدتم مصداقيّتكم”

View this post on Instagram

What do Lebanon's protesters want? The proposed tax on messaging app calls was scrapped just hours after the demonstrations started, but that didn't stop the streets from swelling. #Lebanon’s economy is stagnating, and economists have warned of a complete collapse. The protests seem to be a leaderless uprising with one common objective—bringing down the government. No #politician has been spared the ire of the protesters, but one, the foreign minister Gibran Bassil, has been the target of the most popular chant—“Hela, Hela, Hela Hela Ho, Gibran Bassil kes emmo.” Literally translated, it’s a crude reference to his mother’s genitals, but here it essentially means, “f-ck him.” Even outside of the protests, youth hum the tune, and patrons in cafés spontaneously join in. “This is a next-level insult,” says protester Michael Chamoun, 29. “That’s how angry the people are.” In this photograph, a woman attends a #protest in #Beirut on Oct. 20. Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @myriamboulos

