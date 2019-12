عـــــاجل : اعدام ولي العهد السعودي "محمد بن سلمان" وسط العاصمة والدوس على جثته والعلم الامريكي ( فيديو )

#IRAQ — AAH, led by Qais al-Khazali, organized anti-US Treasury sanctions demonstration in #Baghdad symbolizing death threats to Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MbS, and Emirati Crown Prince MbZ. pic.twitter.com/v88w2bZtZ8— Iraq Journal (@iraq_journal)

#IRAQ — AAH, led by Qais al-Khazali, organized anti-US Treasury sanctions demonstration in #Baghdad symbolizing death threats to Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MbS, and Emirati Crown Prince MbZ. pic.twitter.com/v88w2bZtZ8 — Iraq Journal (@iraq_journal) December 14, 2019