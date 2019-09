تردد قناة mbc2 إم بي سي 2 على نايل سات وموعد عرض فيلم Prometheus اليوم

The Bourne Ultimatum 10:29pm

Now You See Me 12:29am

Now You See Me 2 02:25am

Flushed Away 04:35am

Entertainment Tonight 06:01am

Red Dawn 06:29am

Films & Stars 08:04am

Independence Day 08:29am

Independence Day Resurgence 10:59am

Celebrity Scoop 01:03pm

Prometheus 01:29pm

The Day After Tomorrow 03:35pm

2 Guns 05:34pm

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse 07:29pm

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 09:00pm