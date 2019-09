تردد قنوات ام بي سي MBC على نايل سات وعرب سات وأهم الأفلام والبرامج التي ستعرض اليوم على شاشتها

Top Gear 11:45pm

Stan Lee’s Superhumans 12:43am

Bones 01:33am

The Mentalist 02:24am

عيش الدور 03:09am

What Went Down 04:04am

What Went Down 04:29am

WWE Main Event 04:59am

Driven 05:44am

Bones 06:30am

The Mentalist 07:14am

معك خبر؟: بيست أوف 07:59am

Automata 08:59am

WWE Main Event 10:59am

Driven 11:59am

Bones 12:54pm

The Mentalist 01:43pm

Automata 02:29pm

What Went Down 04:19pm

What Went Down 04:45pm

Bones 05:10pm

The Mentalist 05:54pm

Minority Report 06:40pm

عيش الدور 08:54pm

Bones 09:44pm

The Mentalist 10:28pm

What Went Down 11:10pm

What Went Down 11:36pm