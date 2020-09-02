خسرت 60 كيلوغراماً باتباع هذه العادات الصحية!

وفي التفاصيل أن المرأة التي تقيم في كاليفورنيا قررت يوماً التوجه بالطائرة من كنتاكي إلى أريزونا. ولم تشعر بالارتياح أثناء الجلوس في مقعدها، كما طلبت أن يتم تزويدها بوصلة مكمّلة لحزام الأمان. ومنذ ذلك الحين قررت أن تبدأ تطبيق برنامج يساعدها على خسارة الوزن الزائد.
The only part of my body I used to like was my eyes. They are ice blue just like my dad’s, and the only part of my body I couldn’t consider overweight! I hated every other part of me. My arms were saggy. My legs lumpy. My stomach flabby. I felt so uncomfortable in my own skin, desperate to escape it. My desperation led me to sign up for countless fad diets. Maybe this would be the one, the quick fix that will make me beautiful and worthy. I thought that maybe if I was skinnier I’d finally be able to accept myself, I’d finally be able to live life with confidence. I’d start off each new diet strong, and then once I made the first mistake, I’d use that as evidence for why I was destined to fail again. Instead of giving myself grace and forgiveness, I’d spiral, piling on more shame and self-loathing. And then, to buffer away my emotions and disappointment, I’d eat. Food was my comfort, an instant release of dopamine to allow me to escape my feelings and discomfort. And so, the pattern would continue. Hate myself. Start a diet. Make a mistake. Hate myself more. Eat food. Gain weight. And repeat. This time, I knew things had to be different. I had to BREAK THE CYCLE - a cycle that I had created in my own mind. I knew I needed to learn to love myself FIRST, instead of focusing on the diet or exercise plan, as if my physical appearance was the solution to my problems. You, as you are, are beautiful, worthy, and whole. When we learn to love ourself FIRST, our journey becomes fueled by our commitment each day to becoming our best, rather than by self-shame and punishment. When we love ourself first, we forgive ourself, we stop quitting on ourself, and we reach for more. Not because we hate who we are, but because we love who we know we were always meant to be.
A post shared by Kiah Twisselman - Coach Kiah (@kiah_twisselman) on Jun 16, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT
وفهمت كيا، 25 عاماً، أن عليها البدء بالكفّ عن التذمّر والسيطرة على مفاصل حياتها. وقالت بحسب ما نقل عنها موقع Sympa-Sympa الفرنسي: "علمت حينها أنه الوقت المناسب لكي أتوقف عن لعب دور الضحية وآخذ قراراتي لكي أعيش حياة جديدة".
Stop saying you’ll start over on Monday. I don’t care if you haven’t exercised in 5 years. I don’t care if you just got done binging a gallon of ice cream on the couch in one sitting. Making a mistake or taking a break doesn’t mean you have to turn around and start over. When we tell ourselves we’re going to start over, we’re making the false assumption that we’ll do it perfectly next time. We think that if we can’t do it flawlessly, then we shouldn’t do it at all. Stop self-sabotaging yourself with your BS all-or-nothing mentality. You get to decide, right now in this moment, to stand back up. You get to choose to learn from your failure and walk through it, only becoming stronger on the other side. This journey has been a long, imperfect one. I’ve given into food urges, I’ve missed workouts, I’ve gained weight just as fast as I’ve lost it. I fail all the freakin’ time. But I always choose to stand back up. Failure is guaranteed, standing back up is a choice. What will you choose for yourself? Size 20 ???????? Size 6
A post shared by Kiah Twisselman - Coach Kiah (@kiah_twisselman) on May 15, 2020 at 10:42am PDT
وأشارت كيا إلى أن اعتماد 5 عادات صحية هو ما ساعدها على خسارة ما يقرب من 60 كيلوغراماً من وزنها.
وذكرت في هذا السياق: " تتمثّل العادات الصحية في: الاستيقاظ في ساعة مبكرة، الحركة أو ممارسة بعض التمارين لمدة 30 دقيقة يومياً والامتناع عن تناول الأطعمة الدسمة، وتفضيل تلك التي تحتوي على مكونات صحية".
وأشارت إلى أن برنامجها تضمّن أيضاً شرب ما لا يقل عن ليترين من الماء يومياً والتفكير بطريقة إيجابية.
