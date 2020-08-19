زلزال بقوة 6.7 درجات يضرب الفيليبين

TOPSHOT - This handout photo received on August 18, 2020 from the Facebook page of Javee Vallecer shows rescuers looking for survivors at the site of a damaged house after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the town of Cataingan in the central Philippine province of Masbate. - At least one person was killed and 43 injured when the earthquake shook the central Philippines on August 18, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging buildings and roads. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of Javee Vallecer / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Courtesy of Javee Vallecer" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES

ضرب زلزال قوته 6,7 درجات وسط الفيليبين أمس على عمق ضحل، ما أدى إلى مصرع شخص على الأقل وإصابة العشرات بجروح، وإلحاق أضرار في المباني والطرقات، وسط حالة من الذعر. وأشارت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إلى أن الزلزال وقع على بعد 68 كيلومترا من مدينة ماسبات في منطقة جزر فيساياس وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات. وأعلن أنطونيو كليمانت، المسؤول في الشرطة المحلية في كاتانجان، وهي بلدة يبلغ عدد سكانها 50 ألف نسمة وتبعد عدة كيلومترات من مركز الزلزال في بحر سامار "لقد كان قويا للغاية" مشيرا إلى تضرر الكثير من المنازل. وذكر كريستوفر ديكامون، وهو مراسل محطة إذاعية محلية، أنه رأى رجال الإنقاذ ينقلون جثة رجل من تحت أنقاض منزل مكون من ثلاثة طوابق يقع على مشارف كاتانجان، بينما تمكنت زوجته من الخروج دون أن تصاب بأذى. وأكدت الشرطة مصرع الرجل، مشيرة إلى إصابة 18 شخصا في كاتانجان. لكن عمدة المدينة فيليب كاباتانا قال لشبكة "سي إن إن" الفلبينية إن 48 شخصاً أصيبوا بجروح، معظمهم بسبب سقوط الرفوف أو الأثاث في منازلهم.



