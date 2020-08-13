Qatar supports, finances Hezbollah and terrorism, Saudi journalist says‏

الخميس 13 أغسطس 2020

Saudi journalist Salman Al-Sharedh confirmed that Qatar supports and finances Hezbollah and terrorism.



"The files of Qatar's cases in financing terrorism are unfolding day after day. Doha uses the names of the associations to disguise support for the terrorist Hezbollah militia is one of the files, after secret records emerged that reveal more dangerous secrets, " Al-Sharedh tweeted on his official account.