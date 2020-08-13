Lebanese politician:Qatar has provided generous support to Hezbollah‏

"Qatar has provided generous support to Hezbollah, ” a Lebanese politician said.

According to a Lebanese politician in the Future Movement, preferred anonymity, “Qatar provided generous support to Hezbollah, following the July 2006 war, and paid money to companies affiliated to it, in a move that defined its position on Lebanon, which is dealing with the party exclusively, ” Hafryat reported.

“Qatar invested in polishing the image of Hezbollah as a symbol of resistance, which is the false image that Iran and Qatar aimed through it to control Lebanon and the feelings of the Arab masses, but the party’s entry into Syria and killing the Syrian people made the people wake up from this illusion, and realize that the party is only a tool to serve the Iranian project only. "

The echoes of Qatari support for Hezbollah, revealed by a report published by the American Channel "Fox News", are still crumbling in light of the Lebanese popular anger at the party's hegemony over the state and the government adding to accusations of involvement, from near or far, in the Beirut port explosion.

German newspapers and Fox News published, during last month and early this month , several reports about Qatar's involvement in financing arms deals for Hezbollah. The Qatari ambassador in Brussels tried to prevent publishing the report made by a security contractor worked for German intelligence by offering a bribe of 750000 dollars, but he refused.

The financial support for Hezbollah's weapons threatens American and Western interests and the security of Arab countries, due to the party’s association with the Iranian agenda targeting the Arab Gulf and US interests.

The subtleties of the story

Last Thursday, the American Fox News Channel published a report about a member of the royal family in Qatar financing arms deals for Hezbollah. The report was prepared by a retired German security agent , known as "Jason G.", who previously worked for the German intelligence service.

According to the report, Qatar exploited its charitable institutions in Lebanon to pass support to Hezbollah. The report mentioned the name of the association as “Sheikh Eid bin Muhammad Al Thani Charitable Society” and “Education Above All Foundation”. This was a means of funneling Qatari funds to the party.

The relationship between Qatar and Hezbollah goes back to 2006, after the July war, between Israel and the party, which left a great damage in Lebanon. Qatar provided a great assistance to the party to reconstruct the southern suburbs of Beirut.

" It is incomprehensible that Qatar is almost an American base, and the United States is in a quarrel with Hezbollah, and despite this Qatar funds its enemies," former Lebanese MP Mustafa Alloush said.

