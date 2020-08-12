شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Leaked audio recording reveals Qatar's involvement in financing Hezbollah‏ والان مع التفاصيل

International media revealed a leaked audio recording revealing Qatar's involvement in financing the terrorist Hezbollah, and its efforts to provide bribes for not exposing its crime.



The leaked recording and the documented evidence that was subsequently revealed during the last period in American and German newspapers have silenced the Qatari regime and its media.

The Qatari Al-Jazeera Channel and the Brotherhood's media responded to this recording by intensifying their campaigns against the countries calling for combating terrorism (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, led by Saudi Arabia) , to try to divert attention from the crime of financing the terrorist Hezbollah.

The beginning was in 2016 when a German agent known in media with Jason G. started working secretly in Doha, for the benefit of a Western intelligence agency, with the aim of gathering information about Qatar's activity in financing terrorist organizations.

The mission, which lasted until the beginning of 2017, ended with Jason G obtaining a valuable document file that includes information about an arms deal that a Qatari company from Eastern Europe bought for Hezbollah, and funds collected by two Qatari organizations working under the guise of charitable work for the benefit of the Lebanese militias with the knowledge of an operative from the ruling Qatari family and government officials.

Jason G., a long-time agent who served 16 years in a powerful Western intelligence service, obtained the file from a senior Qatari security official who succeeded in recruiting him as a source, according to what the same agent said in statements to the German newspaper "Berliner Zeitung".

After Jason returned to Berlin in mid-2017, he tried to exploit the file in his possession, so he went to WMP Eurocom, a large German public relations company that Qatar is one of its most prominent clients.

There he met the company’s president, Michael Enaker, who has a strong relationship with the Qatari ambassador to Belgium, Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi.

In a meeting in Berlin, Jason showed the document file condemning Qatar to Enacker, and discussed the most important question: How much is the file worth? The estimates reached 10 million euros.

Then, attempts to cover up these documents began, as Enacker provided a copy of the file to Al-Khulaifi.

In early 2019, Enacker's mediation succeeded in organizing the first meeting between Jason and Al-Khulaifi in Brussels, then the meetings between them repeated to reach 6 meetings.

Jason told the German magazine Die Zeit that he received 10 thousand euros in each meeting with Al-Khulaifi, and then the Qataris handed him 100 thousand euros.

At the beginning of 2019, Jason G. and the Qatari diplomat signed a memorandum of understanding, a copy of it was with the German magazine "Stern". According to it Jason worked as a consultant to Doha for a year, in exchange for 10,000 euros per month, in addition to other payments he received in the same period.

Despite this amount of money, Jason kept the original file and did not give it to al-Khalifi, so the latter, with the mediation of Enakir, began seeking to sign a silence agreement with the intelligence agent.

At the beginning of 2020, Al-Khulaifi offered Jason to sign a silence agreement in exchange for receiving 750,000 euros.

The agreement obligated Jason not to talk about the file in his possession and the information in it, and provided for a huge fine if he violated the agreement, according to De Zeit.

Jason signed a contract with law firm, on May 18, to be his official representative and to begin drafting the agreement with Qatar, Stern magazine said.

On July 13, however, Jason sent an email to the law firm, informing it of his withdrawal from signing the silence agreement with Qatar.

Jason justified his refusal to sign in statements to "Die Zeit" , as he said that he concluded the first deal with the Qataris because they pledged to expel Hezbollah's financiers from the circles of politics and power, but they did not do anything, so he retracted from signing the silence agreement.

Then, Jason revealed the information in his possession to the German magazine "Die Zeit", and said in this context, "I revealed the information to expose Hezbollah's financiers in Qatar and the Qatari officials who provide them the protection."

Although German newspapers wanted to expose Qatar's funding of the terrorist Hezbollah during intense campaigns last July, these campaigns gained additional momentum after the Beirut bombings a week ago, and there was frequent talk about Hezbollah’s responsibility for that disasters and Qatar’s involvement in its support of terrorist militias.

Last Tuesday, Lebanon witnessed a massive explosion caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate (equivalent to 1,800 tons of high-explosive "TNT" material) in the Beirut port, killing more than 160 people, wounding six thousand others, damaging half of the capital and displacing more than 300 thousand people.

The explosion of "Black Tuesday" was called "Hiroshima Beirut", because of its gravity, the shape of the mushroom cloud that occurred after it and the devastation it inflicted, what many likened to the equivalent of a nuclear bomb.

Despite the assumption that the explosion was an "accidental", this did not absolve the Lebanese Hezbollah or excuse its responsibility for the incident, as it's "unofficial" control of the port and its suspicious activities, in addition to its previous incidents related to the same substance that caused the tragedy in several places around the world, as well as the mystery of not taking the necessary measures regarding this huge amount of ammonium nitrate, which has existed since 2013, despite several demands to re-export and dispose of it.

In the wake of the Beirut bombing, the American "Fox News" website revealed, last Wednesday, new details about Qatar's funding of the Lebanese terrorist Hezbollah.

In a press statement to "Fox News", Jason G. said that a member of the ruling family in Qatar was the one who authorized giving weapons to Hezbollah, which the United States classifies as a terrorist organization.

Also, a leaked audio recording between Jason G and Michael Enacker, CEO of WMP Public Relations, was revealed, during which the Qatari ambassador to Brussels, Abdul Rahman Al-Khulaifi was mentioned several times and his attempts to prevent the publication of news of his country's funding for Hezbollah through bribes.

The recording is added to a document file Jason owns that proves Qatar's funding of Hezbollah, which he obtained while working in Doha as a secret agent for an intelligence agency. The file includes information about an arms deal that a Qatari company bought from Eastern Europe for the benefit of Hezbollah.

In light of the documented evidence condemning Qatar, it did not dare to comment on the accusations or deny it, especially after the launch of campaigns on social media that held it responsible for the blood of innocent people that perished in the Beirut bombings.

Doha resorted to announcing the sending of aid to Lebanon in an attempt to launder its support for terrorism in the country.

The Lebanese had not pulled the victims of the tragic explosion from the rubble. Al-Jazeera broadcaster Ahmed Mansour shared a post on his Facebook account, claiming that the Ottomans built wheat silos in the port of Beirut in 1880 and they were the ones who credited with mitigating the effects of the devastating explosion because of their steadfastness silos.

The truth quickly dispelled the delusions of Ahmed Mansour, after the Lebanese circulated on social media a document that had previously been published on the website of the Legal Informatics Center of the Lebanese University.

The document revealed that the silos were built according to a loan agreement between Lebanon and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to finance the grain silos project in the port of Beirut at the beginning of 1970.

The document obligated the Al-Jazeera broadcaster, who was proficient in forgery, to amend his publication, then deleting it permanently.

The opportunism of the Al-Jazeera broadcaster implicated the regime, that financed him, more , so the Doha regime directed Al-Jazeera and its counterparts from the media that funded it to launch a campaign of slanders and attacks against anti-terrorism countries, led by Saudi Arabia to divert attention from the scandals of its support for terrorism.

Al-Jazeera and its counterparts did not dare to publish news from German and American newspapers that prove Qatar’s support for terrorism. They chose forcibly silent that was as a clear Qatari admission of their involvement in supporting terrorist militias.