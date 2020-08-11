Association founded by Moza ... How does Qatar finance Hezbollah?‏

الثلاثاء 11 أغسطس 2020

The electronic magazine "Economy Club" has published, according to a documented file obtained, that Qatar is still supporting Hezbollah, which is classified as a terrorist group in a number of countries.



The file, according to the American magazine, confirmed the involvement of members of the Qatari ruling family since 2017 in funding Hezbollah and illegal military actions, which was one of the reasons for boycotting Qatar by four Arab countries in the same year.

Qatar has been known to fund and encourage the role of extremist groups that have had an effective role in spreading terrorism around the world, the magazine continued . About Hezbollah, the American magazine said that Hezbollah operates as a political party in Lebanon, but carries out extremist attacks with religious motives in Iraq and Lebanon, and it is Known for his support for the Iranian regime's extremist activities.

About financing, the magazine said that Qatar funds Hezbollah through two Qatari charitable societies under the guise of" food and medicine", namely the Sheikh Eid Bin Muhammad Al Thani Charitable Society and the Education Above All Foundation, which was founded by the mother of the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 2012, "Moza Al-Misnad".

This information appeared after a German intelligence agent managed to plant a fake arms sales contractor as part of an operation to buy a military equipment in Qatar for Hezbollah, the German weekly Die Zeit reported last month.