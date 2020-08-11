New details confirm Qatar's continues funding of Hezbollah‏

- 1/2
الثلاثاء 11 أغسطس 2020
A leaked copy of a documented and trusted file confirmed that the Qatari ruling family continued to fund the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, despite international calls to stop supporting terrorism.
Through this file, the last illegal financing operations to arm Hezbollah elements with military equipment that poses a threat to the US forces stationed in Qatar itself were disclosed.
The file monitored the details of the Qatari ruling family role, revealing their involvement in illegal military actions since 2017.
It's known that Hezbollah works as a political party in Lebanon, but it carried out extremist attacks in Iraq and Lebanon repeatedly.
