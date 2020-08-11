A journalist calls for an international investigation to uncover Hezbollah crimes‏

- 1/2
الثلاثاء 11 أغسطس 2020
The Lebanese journalist , Maria Maalouf, called on an international investigation committee to uncover the crimes of the terrorist Hezbollah.
" Tunnles under Beirut port, belonging to Hezbollah for smuggling weapons and explosives, were exposed after the explosion. There must be an international investigation committee to uncover many of the secrets about the Hezbollah mafia network that implements Iran's projects in the region, " Maalouf writes on Twitter.
