شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن New details about ruling Qatar family involvement in financing Hezbollah‏ والان مع التفاصيل

الإثنين 10 أغسطس 2020

A documented file, obtained by an American news agency, confirmed that the Qatari royal family continued in financing the Lebanese militias of Hezbollah that is classified as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, according to Al-Arabiya.



In the details, the recent illegal financing operations to arm Hezbollah elements with military equipment that poses a threat to the US forces stationed in Qatar itself, were revealed.

The tip of the thread for this episode of the Qatari funding series for radical and terrorist groups around the world was captured when a German intelligence agent managed to plant a dummy arms sales contractor as part of the purchase of military equipment in Qatar for Hezbollah.

The documented file confirms the details of the role of members of the Qatari ruling family and their involvement in illegal military actions since 2017, which explains the main reason behind boycotting Qatar by four Arab countries in the same year.

Qatar is known with financing and supporting the extremist groups' role that have an effective role in spreading terrorism in all over the world, Economy Club said.

Advertisements

The magazine added that Hezbollah operates as a political party in Lebanon, but carries out extremist attacks with religious motives in Iraq and Lebanon repeatedly, confirming that it is in fact just a Shiite militia working by proxy for Iran, and it is known to depend on Iranian funding and support for the Iranian regime's extremist activities.

European politicians support a certain type of policy to stop illicit terrorist financing in Qatar. A more appropriate procedure would be to start freezing the accounts of various banks in Europe, especially Belgium. According to the file, two Qatari charitable societies provided money to Hezbollah in Beirut "under the guise of food and medicine."

The name of those organizations that Participate in secret financing of terrorist groups are The Sheikh Eid Bin Muhammad Al Thani Charitable Society ”and“ Education Above All Foundation ”, which was founded by the mother of the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 2012. This information is consistent with what were revealed about Qatari practices which boils down to hiding illegal funding under the cover of donations from charities.

"Jerusalem Post" newspaper revealed that the Qatari ambassador to Belgium offered a bribe to conceal the information of Doha’s financing to Hezbollah. Senior German intelligence officials confirmed the authenticity of the information provided by the former intelligence agent, who is referred to by "Jason G.", who has the credibility of having a history of working for various intelligence services.

The German weekly Die Zeit reported last month that former intelligence agent Jason G was expected that what he would get from the Qatari ruling family would reach about 10 million euros, but the negotiations, through one of the Qatari diplomats, who is the ambassador of Doha to Brussels, Abdul-Rahman Al-Khulaifi, that did not exceed the amount of 750 thousand euros, including 300 thousand euros in fees for the mediator , Who conducted the calls and interviews representing the Qatari side.