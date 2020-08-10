European officials: Qatar's support for the terrorist Hezbollah must stop‏

European officials stressed that action must be taken against Qatar to stop its support for Hezbollah, especially after the dangerous bombing in the Beirut port, which killed more than a hundred people and injured nearly 4,000 thousand others.

The Qatari ambassador to Belgium and NATO is involved in facilitating arms deals for Hezbollah, Fox News reported.

Earlier, Marwan Abboud, the governor of Beirut, said: The city has been completely destroyed, it is not suitable for life now, thousands of residents are without shelter , and the port of Beirut is completely destroyed, adding that losses from the explosion are between 10 to 15 billion dollars.

The cost for repairs and restoration is very high and the possibilities are limited in the shadow of the economic crisis coupled with the stumbling of imports from abroad, Abboud said.

The governor of Beirut indicated that the accident is a calamity that befell Lebanon, and they are working day and night in the Beirut governorate to secure shelter for the people of Beirut, and "the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak"

"There is difficulty in securing the Beirut store, and there are no hotels even there, so we asked the people of Lebanese cities and their leaders to host the people of Beirut."

He emphasized that Lebanese are one people that do not separate from sects or religions, but rather connects by nationalism, pointing out that the Arab world is in the heart of Lebanon and now it needs you, indicating that there is no clear plan yet about how the damage caused by the explosion will be dealt with.

The next day after Beirut explosion, photos showed the calamity that befell Lebanon spread on the social media sites. The scene seemed as if Lebanon had turned into the story of a movie that deals with one of the scenes of the end of the world events within the American science fiction films, which predicts the end of the world. Signs of destruction and devastation appeared on the Lebanese port and a large area on the side surrounding the port of Beirut.

