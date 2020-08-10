شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Political analyst: Qatar tries to cover up the scandal of its support for terrorism‏ والان مع التفاصيل

الإثنين 10 أغسطس 2020 Qatar tries to cover up the scandal of its support for terrorism by paying sums of money to a number of European countries, the Saudi political analyst Monther Al Sheikh Mubark said.

" Doha regime is trying by various means to manage the scandal of supporting terrorism and trying to hide the file of Qatar's relationship by paying sums amounting to 10 million euros in Germany and hundreds of thousands of euros in Belgium, Senator Natalie is referring to this now in France, which is witnessing the conference in support of Lebanon, You kill the dead man and walk to his funeral," Monther wrote in a tweet on his "Twitter" account.

