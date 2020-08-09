Social media sites reveals the Qatari role in supporting Hezbollah‏

In last few hours, social media activities launched a massive campaign to reveal the Qatari role in financing the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the Qatari regime financed weapons deliveries to the global terrorist group Hezbollah, endangering the nearly 10,000 U.S. troops stations in the emirate.

A private security contractor, Jason G., penetrated Qatar’s weapons procurement business as part of an apparent sting operation. He told Fox News that a “member of the royal family” authorized the delivery of military hardware to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In this context, a campaign appeared on social media sites calling on the international community to take strict measures against Qatari support for terrorism.

Advertisements

"In light of the disclosure of Qatari state-sponsored funding for Hezbollah, it is time for the European Union to take immediate action on Qatar's ambassador to Belgium for his involvement in financing terrorism. Likewise, all other Qatari ambassadors in Europe should be stopped and investigated, " user wrote.

Another user wrote: "The file claims that supposed Qatari funding for the Hezbollah terrorist movement endangers American forces."

Another user wrote: "According to Fox News, Qatar's decision to fund the Hezbollah terrorist group threatens approximately 10,000 US troops stationed in Qatar."

A user indicated a number of European politicians have movements to take a decisive stance against Qatari support for terrorism, writing: "According to Fox News, European officials are seeking to freeze Qatari bank accounts because of state-sponsored terrorism."

Advertisements