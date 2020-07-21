شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Akar's visit to Doha reveals the size of the Qatari betrayal of the Arabs‏ والان مع التفاصيل

الثلاثاء 21 يوليه 2020

Qatar continues to conspir and on the path of treachery, as the three axis of evil , the defense ministers of Qatar, Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, and the Turkish Defense Minister, Khulusi Akar, and the Minister of Interior of the Fayez al-Sarraj government, Fathi Pashaga, meet in Ankara to discuss developments of the military situation and the movements of their militias in Liby.



In his latest statement, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated his country’s efforts to control Libya’s capabilities, saying during a visit to Libya: “We will not setback from our position,” as the Turkish Minister of Defense visited the warship “TCG Giresun” off the Libyan coast and met his country's soldiers in Libya.

The daily statements of Turkish officials demonstrate how the Libyan Al-Wefaq government turned into a "puppet" in the hands of decision-makers in Ankara, where the Ottomans' descendants mistakenly believed that Libya became the Turkish province No. 82, and it turned into the controller in all matters of the country, turning "Al-Wefaq" of course to a tool and a fool lost the respect of a friend before the enemy.

The statements of the Turkish Defense Minister, Khulusi Akar, during his visit to Libya, highlighted the interference in the Libyan affairs, where he asserted his control over the management of the country, through provocative statements that demonstrated the truth of its blatant interference in Libya, which is not hidden to all those who follow the Libyan affair, which is the acquisition on the bounties of Libya and its oil.

During the visit, the Turkish and Qatari parties did not reveal their goals and details of what took place during the talks, but Gulf sources linked them to developments and events in the region in which Turkey participates directly by pushing its forces and agents in each of Iraq, Syria and Libya, while Qatar plays the role of the financier to fuel conflicts and wars in the region.

The same sources said that what Ankara seeks from the Qatari role in these events is the financial coverage of Turkish interventions that have expanded greatly and increased its financial bill beyond the capabilities of Turkey, which witnessed a series of financial crises and economic obstacles, the most recent of which is the result of the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the tourism, trade movement and other vital activities.

Akar’s visit to Qatar came in the midst of Turkey’s escalation of its threat to expand its support for Al-Wefaq militia in Libya to include the Sirte and Al-Jafra regions, where the Turkish intervention there appears to be more complicated and cost more political and material after Egypt considered the two regions a red line that will not allow to be crossed.

Observers of the Qatari and Turkish affairs point to the high frequency of communication between Ankara and Doha on the impact of escalating crises in which Turkey is involved, considering this as an indication of the increasing financial demands of the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the government of Qatar.

Erdogan met the Emir of Qatar during a visit he made about two weeks ago to Doha, and the sources did not separate it from the same financial goals.

According to those familiar with the scenes of Turkish politics, Erdogan described by his opponents as opportunism has been using the Libyan file, and before that the Syrian file, to blackmail Qatar and obtain the largest possible amount of its money by intimidating its leadership from the defeat of the militant Islamists camp backed by Doha, what will lead to a victory for its opponents and an end to the regional role it has been trying to play for years.

Observers say that the complexities of the Libyan file represent a typical excuse within the pretexts that Turkey uses to urge Qatar to pump more money into the conflicts that Turkey is waging in the region, and they point out that the Qatari gas money played a big role in financing those conflicts and wars that Turkey could not bear its burdens. In light of the successive economic and financial crises witnessed during the past years.

The Turkish opposition does not hesitate to hold Erdogan's policies responsible for the obstacles that the Turkish economy has known in succession, and these policies are characterized by frequent clashes and causing problems with more regional and international party.

And in light of this situation, Turkey needed direct assistance from its "ally" Qatar, as the amount of money that Doha pumped into the Turkish economy in the form of deposits and investments amounted to about $ 15 billion in mid-2018, according to what is officially announced by the Qatari government. While identical Qatari and Turkish sources confirm that the aforementioned figure does not include all Qatari funds for Turkey and that it excludes direct donations from Qatari leaders and businessmen to Erdogan and the pillars of his rule are estimated in billions of dollars.

On this basis, Qataris consider that their country’s relationship with Turkey is unequal and makes it vulnerable to exploitation and extortion, especially in light of the isolation it is experiencing after boycotting four Arab countries because of its policies against the stability of the region and its links with terrorist organizations.