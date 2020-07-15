شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Erdogan exploits "Hagia Sophia" to remedy his declining popularity‏ والان مع التفاصيل

الأربعاء 15 يوليه 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, through his decision to turn the Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque, is trying to remedy his popularity, which is deteriorating day by day due to his repressive internal and foreign policies that have harmed Turkish interests.



Turkish politicians affirm that Erdogan's decision use this milestone to achieve political purposes coincides with the proximity of the presidential elections, which many expect to lose.

Turkish opposition leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu,said the president's system, Erdogan, has made the Hagia Sophia case an arena for political struggle.

This came in statements made by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People's Party, during his participation in a live broadcast on "Twitter", according to the website of the opposition newspaper "Cumhuriyet".

" It was false to transform Hagia Sophia into an arena for political struggle, as the regime tried to review the rights of sovereignty, and the matter was very simple if they wanted to convert the museum to the mosque, then convert it, and if they wanted to remain a mosque, let it ."

"Regardless of the issue of sovereignty, the building is on Turkish soil, of course, Turkey will be the sovereign state," he said adding that it was a mistake to turn the museum into an arena of political conflict."

For his part, Tamil Kara Mullaoglu, leader of the Islamic "Felicity Party" said, "The ruling regime's attempt to convert the Hagia Sophia decision into a political parade is unacceptable."

Ali Babacan, head of the opposition party "Democracy and Progress" and former deputy prime minister, commenting on the decision, said that "when the regime was unable to find solutions to the problems, it tended to secure political support by raising and highlighting religious sensitivities."

He added in a statement issued on Saturday, that "the economic path in Turkey is very bad and the country has entered a dark and endless tunnel," noting that "things are not going with such endeavors that depend on the exploitation of religion, because people want luxury, freedom, and without them the people will reduce the support of those who obscure them, regardless of the achievements made. "

He pointed out that "the bad conditions that the ruling regime suffers from, the lack of support for it, and the breakdown of its popularity drives it to make such decisions and politicize it to can achieve political gains behind it as much as possible, but the situation will worsen in the party further, and this is what prompted us to establish a new party."