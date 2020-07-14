Conversion Hagia Sophia to a mosque reveals the deterioration in Erdogan's popularity‏

Advertisements

On July 9, the Turkish "Council of State" decided to nullify a 1934 ministerial decision that had classified the Hagia Sophia museum. This decision by the Supreme Court came in the wake of an intense campaign by the office of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to transform this monument in Istanbul, which dates back about 1500 years, to a mosque. Erdogan's constitutional amendment in 2010 allowed the appointment of the majority of the current "Majlis" judges, so the decision was not surprising. Among other reasons, Erdogan appears to be willing to move the conversion process forward in order to reverse the continuing deterioration of his popular base nowadays . However, this decision is unlikely to give him more than a temporary boost from popularity. What he will surely do is undermine Turkey's image on the international stage as an open, majority Muslim community living in peace with its Christian heritage. The Byzantine Emperor Justinian I built the Hagia Sophia as a Christian cathedral in 537. In 1453, the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II converted it to a mosque shortly after the city was conquered by the Byzantines. In 1934, after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk government converted the building into a museum. As the founder of modern Turkey, Ataturk believed that opening the building to all people would support its secular revolution and contribute to the extraction of Islam from the government and public spaces. But while Ataturk nullified the designation of "Hagia Sophia" as a “mosque”, nearly a hundred years ago, it seems that Erdogan wants to return this character to it in order to reinforce his religious revolution - a revolution that has permeated in the Turkish government and public spaces through its conservative version. To Islam. Taking such a move in Istanbul is of special importance for Erdogan given the great symbolism the city carries in his private and professional life. He was born there in 1954, and appeared on the national political scene after becoming mayor in 1994, using the position as a point for his continuing path as the most powerful elected leader in Turkey's history. For years, Erdogan has been sponsoring the building of large mosques in Istanbul as a way to leave his entrenched political and religious footprint. In March 2019, he supervised the inauguration of the "Chamlica Mosque", which is unofficially known as the "Erdogan Mosque", a huge building that was built on a high hill in order to permanently change the stunning city skyline. ِAlso, the work of another large mosque supported by Erdogan, which is unfortunately placed in the central Taksim Square in Istanbul, which historically did not include any mosque, is nearing completion. The restoration of the "Hagia Sophia" into an Islamic landmark will be a complement to this huge trilogy of mosques that define the legacy in his hometown. Will this boost his popularity? Erdogan's move toward building mosques has also more politically motives . Being a populist leader who takes care of the interests of citizens [and prefers them over the interests of immigrants], there is no doubt that he aims to exploit the controversy resulting from the conversion process to support the narrative of sacrifice that is often promoted in the circles of his base. In this case his message will be: "How do these secular people dare deny us religious Muslims the 'freedom' to pray in Hagia Sophia?" But this strategy is unlikely to succeed. Since 2002, Erdogan has won more than a dozen elections nationwide, mainly thanks to Turkey's strong economic growth. However, as soon as the recession began in 2018, his popularity began to decline, and his carefully chosen candidates lost the municipal elections in Istanbul and other major cities in 2019. The economy is now experiencing another recession due to the global epidemic caused by the Corona virus, and polls show its popularity has declined More. Thus, even if the transfer of "Hagia Sophia" increases its balance by a few percentage points, support is unlikely to continue. And there is no [overarching goal] other than the strong economic growth that will restore the broader popularity that he once enjoyed. Repercussions abroad If the building is completely transformed, it will do great damage - perhaps irreparable - to Turkey's image on the international arena. Keeping the Hagia Sophia museums has always reflected Turkey's openness - in particular its declared willingness to embrace its Christian past, its Christian citizens, and its Christian-majority countries. Since the Hagia Sophia Museum is the landmark visited by the largest number of foreign tourists in the country, it is considered in many ways the global picture of Turkey. For officials in Washington and other allied governments who are considering the best way to discourage Erdogan from taking this harmful path, these talks are likely to take place on private councils given the local sensitivities of the issue. But if the Trump administration decides to comment publicly, its statement should highlight Turkey's long history that prides itself on its religious tolerance and encourage Ankara to move away from other steps that undermine this tradition. Turkey should be urged to preserve the Hagia Sophia's multicultural heritage and allow the public to see the religious icons contained in this landmark, bearing in mind that public access to it during much of the era of the Ottoman Empire was unimpeded.