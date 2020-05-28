Al Dhaheri: UAE extend a hand of assistance to Iraqi Kurdistan to aid its fight against COVID-19‏

- 1/2
الخميس 28 مايو 2020
With the spreading of Coronavirus the United Arab Emirates sends tons of medical supplies to support several countries in their fight against the virus.
The UAE aid reached to Iraqi Kurdistan as it sent an aid plane containing six metric tons of medical supplies.
Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, stated: "The UAE is honored to extend a hand of assistance to Iraqi Kurdistan to aid its fight against COVID-19. Our brotherly relations serve as the foundation of this cooperation, through which we will help frontline medical workers combat this virus in a safe and protected manner."
"The UAE stands by Iraq as it tirelessly exerts all efforts to uphold public health and security in light of these difficult circumstances," he added.
