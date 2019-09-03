"حركة شباب حيفا"... الإصرار على صياغة "محلّي"

القدس - بواسطة محمد عز العرب -

كم مرّة نسأل أنفسنا، حقًّا، عن المكان الّذي نشغله في هذا العالم، وعن دورنا فيه؟ لقد اعتدنا، أفرادًا، أن نعيش حياتنا من غير أن نطرح أسئلة أكثر من اللازم، ولا سيّما في ما يتعلّق بالمجتمع والناس من حولنا. لطالما كان من المهمّ لنا أن نطوّر أنفسنا، من غير أن نفكّر في البيئة حولنا، وفي السلطة الّتي قد نكون نمتلكها لنحسّن من هذه البيئة.

حسنًا، لقد مُنحنا فرصة لنحاول أن نغيّر هذا النمط من التفكير، شبابًا وأشخاصًا نعيش في كنف هذا المجتمع. لقد قرّرنا أن نكون في حيفا طاقة إيجابيّة، تؤثّر في الناس بعامّة، وفي الشباب بخاصّة، من حيث الطريقة الّتي يختبرون فيها محلّهم ويحتضنونه في محلّنا؛ مدينة حيفا.

ما مكاننا في المدينة؟ كيف نستطيع تنظيم أنفسنا؟ كيف يمكن أن يكون ثمّة وضع، ليس فيه مجموعات منظّمة تضمّ أشخاصًا مثلنا، يرغبون في التطوّع وتعزيز شعورهم بملكيّة المكان؟

نشأت "حركة شباب حيفا" عام 2014؛ نتيجة تعاون مثمر بين منظّمات مجتمع مدنيّ محلّيّة، ولِجان سكّان محلّيّين، وناشطين شباب كانوا على استعداد لعمل كلّ شيء، من أجل تعزيز شعورهم بالانتماء. منذ البداية، بدأنا في المدينة - نحن الشباب – بطرح أسئلة على أنفسنا، مثل:

بمساعدة من مجتمعنا والناس من حولنا، استطعنا تأسيس الحركة والإصرار على أنّ مكاننا، محلّنا، في حاجة إلى رعاية ودعم بكلّ طريقة ممكنة. أخيرًا، ونظرًا إلى إصرارنا على معرفة محلّنا ومحبّته، ما زلنا قادرين على السعي لتنظيم نشاطات تخدم أهدافنا، لمصلحة أهل حيفا وشبابها: تعزيز الهويّة الفلسطينيّة، والتأثير في عمليّات صنع القرار، وتأسيس منصّة للتعبير الذاتيّ بحرّيّة، ومنح فرصة للتطوّع بكلّ حرّيّة في مجتمعنا المحلّيّ، من خلال "حركة شباب حيفا".

إنّ إنجاز مشروع "محلّي" قد حدّد لنا أهمّيّة الشعور بالمسؤوليّة تجاه مجتمعنا ومكاننا، وبمرور الوقت، بدأنا نشعر بتلك المسؤوليّة وذلك الانتماء، من خلال ضمان شراكات معيّنة، ومَنْح فرصة للتضامن ومحبّة المكان، وفهم طبيعة الحفاظ على ثقافتنا وهويّتنا الفلسطينيّة، والحفاظ على أولويّة مصالح شعبنا في أجندتنا. وأخيرًا، بدأنا نطرح على أنفسنا أسئلة مختلفة، مثل: ما مكاننا ما لم نحتضنه ونرعاه؟ ما مكاننا ما لم نناضل لنبقى فيه؟

"أيّها الناس، اعرفوا مكانكم، وحافظوا عليه، وامنحوه من أنفسكم، ولو شعرتم أحيانًا بأنّه لا يردّ لكم شيئًا في المقابل. أصدقاؤكم وشركاؤكم سيكونون دائمًا على استعداد لتقديم المساعدة..."

من خلال الطاقة والإصرار على أن ننشط في خدمة مكاننا؛ تعلّمنا حقيقةَ أنّ ما هو لنا سيكون لنا دائمًا، وأنّه ليس من شيء أقوى من امتلاكنا المكان وثقافته ومستقبله.

على المستوى الشخصيّ، علّمني النشاط والتطوّع في "حركة شباب حيفا" الكثير في ما يرتبط بتحديد "محلّي"، وما أنا مستعدّ للقيام به من أجله. نحن نمثّل اليوم حركة متنامية من الشباب، تحتضن مكانهم، وتبادر إلى تأسيس وجودهم فيه ونظرتهم إليه، كما أنّها تحترم طبيعة الحياة فيه.

رسالتنا هي: "أيّها الناس، اعرفوا مكانكم، وحافظوا عليه، وامنحوه من أنفسكم، ولو شعرتم أحيانًا بأنّه لا يردّ لكم شيئًا في المقابل. أصدقاؤكم وشركاؤكم سيكونون دائمًا على استعداد لتقديم المساعدة، ومنح الدعم الّذي تحتاجون إليه، للحفاظ على محبّتكم للمكان، الّذي يمتدّ - في نهاية الأمر - إلى أماكن وثقافات وأشخاص آخرين. انظروا إلى المكان والمجتمع، تعرّفوه جيّدًا، وابدؤوا العمل".

[ترجمة إياد معلوف].

النصّ بصيغته الإنجليزيّة:

HYM as a Determination of Mahalli

Amir Toumie

How often do we really ask ourselves about the space that we occupy in this world and about our role in it? As individuals, we have grown to simply live our lives without asking too much questions, especially regarding the community and people around us. It’s always just very important for us to develop ourselves without reflecting on the environment around us and on the power that we may posses to change it for the better.

Well, we have been granted an opportunity to try and change that way of thinking, as youth and as humans living in the community that preserves us. We have decided to form a positive power in the way that the people of Haifa and especially the youth experience and nurture their Mahalli within our Mahalli - the City of Haifa.

What is our place in the city? How can we organize ourselves? How is it that there are no organized groups that include people like us that wish to volunteer and promote the sense of ownership of the place?

The Establishment of Haifa Youth Movement in 2014 came as a result of an effective cooperation between local CSOs, local residents’ committees and young activists that were willing to do everything to better their sense of belonging. Right from the beginning, and as young individuals from the city we started asking ourselves questions such as:

With the help of our community and the people around us, we were able to establish the Movement and determine that our place, our Mahalli is in need of care and support, in every sense possible. Eventually and because of our determination to know and love our Mahalli, we are still able to pursue activities that serve our goals for the people and youth of Haifa: Promote the Palestinian identity, influence decision-making processes, establish a platform for free self-expression and give way for a free flow of voluntarism in our local community through Haifa Youth Movement.

The realization of our Mahalli has determined for us the importance of feeling responsible for our community and our place. With time, we started feeling that responsibility and sense of belonging by ensuring partnerships, giving way to solidarity and love of the place, understanding the nature of preserving our Palestinian culture and identity, and maintaining the superiority of our people’s interests on our agenda. Eventually we started asking ourselves different types of questions like: What is our place if we don’t nurture it? What is our place if we don’t fight to remain in it?

People, learn your place, preserve it and give it your all, even if you feel sometimes that it does not give back. Your friends and partners will always be there to help and give you all the support that you need

The power and determination to be active for our place taught us the fact that what is ours, will always be ours and that there is nothing more powerful than owning our place, its culture and its future.

In a personal sense, the activism and voluntarism of HYM has taught me much when it comes to determining my Mahalli and what would I be willing to do for it. Nowadays we represent a growing movement of youth that embrace their place and take the initiative to establish their existence in it, the way they see it and while respecting the nature of life in it.

Our message is: People, learn your place, preserve it and give it your all, even if you feel sometimes that it does not give back. Your friends and partners will always be there to help and give you all the support that you need to preserve that love for the place and that eventually extends to other places, cultures and people. Look at the place and the community, get to know it well and start acting.

أمير طعمة

حاصل على الماجستير في العلاقات الدوليّة من جامعة حيفا. رئيس "حركة شباب حيفا" ومنسّق المرافعة الدوليّة في"مركز مساواة لحقوق المواطنين العرب".