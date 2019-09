رئيس البرازيل يخضع للجراحة للمرة الرابعة منذ تعرضه للطعن قبل عام

دبي - بواسطة محمد فارس © EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during the launching ceremony of the Front Brazil Project, which aims at reducing the rates of violence in cities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on August 29, 2019. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)