"المترجِمون"... من أمريكا إلى أراضي 48

القدس - بواسطة محمد عز العرب - خاصّ فُسْحَة - ثقافيّة فلسطينيّة

"مَنْ أنت؟" سألوني بالعبريّة، "أين هويّتك؟". بعد 5 دقائق، وبعد أن تعالت الأصوات، وخضعنا للتفتيش، وزاد التوتّر والارتباك، انطلقت سيّارة الشرطة بسرعة. وقف تامر غاضبًا وحزينًا. أمّا أنا، فأصابني الجمود والارتباك؛ فلم أعرف ما أقول، حرفًا ومجازًا. تحوّلت هذه الحادثة إلى نقطة مفصليّة ألقت بظلّها على أيّامي الأولى في إسرائيل، لكنّها أيضًا قذفتني من جديد إلى خانة "الأقلّيّة" و"الآخر"، الّتي لطالما كانت دمغة بالنسبة إليّ منذ ولادتي في الولايات المتّحدة. إنّها من تلك الدمغات الّتي جعلتني "استثنائيًّا"؛ تلك الدمغات الّتي أهّلتني لأكون رمزًا من رموز "التنوّع" و"الديمقراطيّة المنفتحة". لم تكن الحادثة مع الشرطة سوى حالة واحدة فقط، من ضمن حوادث أخرى تدور حول الهويّة المغلوطة والعنصريّة. على أنّ ما يهمّ أكثر من ذلك أنّها كانت بداية لعلاقة جديدة عنوانها "فاهم شو السيرة". نشأت هذه العلاقة بين التجربة المشتركة والتضامن العابر للمحيطات بأهل أراضي 48 من جهة، وبين استقبالٍ مشرّف من جهة ثانية، استقبال لعالم من "مترجمي" الأرض المقدّسة الّذين سيوفّرون لي ملاذًا وعلاقة ونضوجًا ما، على المستوى الفكريّ، على مدار السنوات الـ7 القادمة.

في ذلك اليوم، وفي أوْج ارتباكي ويأسي وغضبي، شرح لي تامر أنّ ما حدث لم يكن سوى روتين عاديّ بالنسبة إليه، بصفته فلسطينيًّا من مواطني دولة إسرائيل، وأنّه لكوني "أبدو" عربيًّا، فإنّ هذه الحادثة لم تكن سوى حفلة استقبال لدخول النادي. هذا الأبله اللاتينيّ/ الأصلانيّ/ الأمريكيّ لم يستطع أن يغيّر مستواه في هذا العالم، بل بقي متقلّبًا، أبدًا، بين السؤالين: "مَنْ أنت؟ ما أنت؟" والسؤال السيّئ السمعة: "من أين جئت؟". تنطوي هذه الأسئلة الملوّنة على فكرة أنّه لكوني آخر، فهذا يُعَدّ، نوعًا ما، "تهديدًا". نحن أصبحنا "تهديدًا"! باتت خياراتي – ماذا ألبس؟ كيف أتكلّم؟ كيف أمثّل أفكاري؟ أين أمثّل أفكاري؟ – تحت رقابة وتقييم متواصلَين لمعرفة مَنْ أنا وما أمثّل. "أنت أكثر من اللازم ____!"، "أنت لست_____ بما يكفي!".

رجاءً! املأ الفراغ يا حضرة المجتمع!

على نحو بديل، تنطوي هذه الأسئلة المبطَّنة، دائمًا، على نوع من الانبهار الفريد، وعلى استجواب غريب كلّ الغرابة.

هُم: "ما ثقافتك؟" يا ساتر! "ما تقاليدك؟" يا حبيبي! أعلِمني ودَعني أُعجَب بك كما لو كنتَ جزءًا منّي، لكن إيّاك أن تهدّد سلطتي أو راحة الأغلبيّة. ابقَ في "الصندوق القوميّ للأعضاء الجدد"، وسنكون ألطف ما يكون معك.

نعم، معاذَ الله أن نناقش رُعب النكبة. الاحتلال. الاستعمار. التحالف الصناعيّ العسكريّ الأمريكيّ. الأراضي العسكريّة. الحدود. الجدران. قوانين القوميّة. سياسة "داكا". لا تذهبوا إلى هناك، وسيكون كلّ شيء على ما يرام.

"ولا يْهِمَّك" (جون)، "هَكول بسيدِر، ياعيل". لا نحبّ أن نقف حجر عثرة في طريق نشيدكم الوطنيّ، أعيادكم، تاريخكم، أمنكم. لا نريد أن نفسد عليكم حفلة الدولة القوميّة!

وماذا عنّي أنا؟ ماذا عنّا نحن؟ بكلّ بساطة، سنذوب في "أجران الصهر" هذه، متروكين هناك لنقاتل بعضنا بعضًا على حلبة سيكولوجيّة من البناء الاجتماعيّ. مَنْ يحقّ له أن "يملكنا" في هذه الزاوية؟ مَنْ يحقّ له أن "يطلبنا" في هذه الزاوية؟ في الوسط - نحاول الوقوف، باتّزان وحذر، على ساق واحدة. جون، ياعيل – ماذا تتوقّعون؟

نفَس عميق!

توطّدت العلاقة بيني وتامر. ليس ذلك فحسب، بل إنّنا نجحنا، أيضًا، بترسيخ فهم عميق للنزاع والمكان، "محلّي" الأمر الّذي من شأنه أن يلقي بظلّه على السنوات الـ 7 القادمة، في حياتي بتلّ أبيب ويافا وحيفا، بصفتي أجنبيًّا غير أبيض، غير يهوديّ، غير فلسطينيّ، غير عربيّ. إلى جانب وجود شريك إسرائيليّ يهوديّ، عراقيّ، فارسيّ؛ كان من المؤكّد أنّ تجربتي سوف تبدو مختلفة كلّ الاختلاف عن تجارب أصدقائي. يبدو أنّني سأتحوّل إلى وسيلة نقل بين العوالم.

بعد مرور 7 سنوات، تبقى الهويّة، اليوم، أمرًا مركزيًّا على مستوى العالم، بوصفها التحدّي الّذي يميّز وقتنا هذا. الاحتلال، اللاجئون والهجرة، قوانين الدولة القوميّة والقيود، الثورات، الحروب الأهليّة، التغيّر المناخيّ وصعود التطرّف – كلّ ذلك – دفعنا دفعًا إلى التمسّك بمفهوم المكان، وخلَق هذا الدور ومسألة "الآخر". أمّا الآخرون فغارقون في الأسئلة الّتي يجدها جيلنا في كلّ مكان وحيث حوّل نظره: مَنْ أنت؟ من أين أتيت؟ ماذا تمثّل؟ مَنْ "نحن"؟ مَنْ نكون؟

لم يكن مصطلح "فلسطينيّون مواطنون في دولة إسرائيل" مألوفًا لي في نشأتي؛ ذلك أنّ مصطلح "عربيّ" في الدارج الإسرائيليّ، هو المصطلح الوحيد الّذي يسهل هضمه لدى عموم الناس ووسائل الإعلام في أمريكا. من المؤسف، أنّه قد بات من السهل هضمُنا، عام 2019، نحن "الآخرين"، بصفتنا علامات وصل قوميّة جمعيّة أو مجرّد أقلّيّات، بدلًا من كوننا ننطوي على تواريخ، وتقاليد، وثقافات، ومعارضة من شأنها أن تتحدّى الوضع القائم. نحن الابتسامات الكاذبة لسِحر الدولة القوميّة. مع ذلك، لم يترجم تامر والأصدقاء الآخرون المعنى العميق والمؤلم لشخص من أراضي 48، لشخص "فلسطينيّ - مواطن دولة إسرائيل"، و"فلسطينيّ - إسرائيليّ" ويحلّلوه فقط، بل إنّهم، وعلى نحو أكثر أهمّيّة، ترجموا لي سلبيّات هذه المصطلحات وطبيعتها الدلاليّة.

فلسطينيّ - إسرائيليّ. لاتينيّ - أمريكيّ. تأميم - الثقافة. X علامة وصل X.

هل بمقدور هذه المصطلحات، في واقع الأمر، أن تلخّص كائنًا بات الصمود والمقاومة جزءًا من طبيعته؟ إنّه أمر لا يمكن لكلمات ولا وَسْمات أن تعرّفه أو تصوّره. كيف يمكن هذه الوَسْمات السياسيّة، الّتي تُعَدّ وَسْمات مضادّة لا غير، أن ترسم فهمًا عميقًا للنزاع، الألم، الفرح، التقليد، الثقافة، الفارق الدقيق، وفوق ذلك، الأمل الّذي يملأ الفراغ بين الحروف، الفراغ بين طرفي علامة وصل؟ إنّه الرفض الكامن في "مواطن" درجة ثانية، يملكه الآخرون ليلعبوا به متى شاؤوا.

هذه المصطلحات، بل الأهمّ من ذلك، تامر، إلياس، جَنا، نيكولاس، علاء، سامر، نزار، بشّار، ريما، سما، أحلام، دانا، جو، ضياء، إبراهيم، رامي، باسل، وغيرهم، كانوا لي بمنزلة دعوة يكون فيها تعريفي لنفسي أفضل من التعريفات القوميّة، والمسروقة، والمدرسيّة، والإعلاميّة، وقد نبّهني هؤلاء الأصدقاء إلى أحد أعظم التحوّلات الّتي اختبرتُها في تصوّري لذاتي، ولمكاني، ولصيغة تضامني، وشكّلت في داخلي إحساسًا عميقًا بالوطن، في حين استمرّت قصّة حياتي بترسيخ نفسها هنا.

هنا، أتحدّث يوميًّا مع أصدقاء إسرائيليّين عن الوقت الّذي قضيته في الضفّة الغربيّة، وفي غزّة، وفي أراضي 48. أتحدّث عن حالات ظلم شهدتُها؛ عن ممارسات تديرها، في الخفاء والعلن، سلطة وهيمنة سرعان ما تحوّلت ممارساتها هذه إلى عادات ثقافيّة. إنّها ممارسات تبقى خفيّة عن مجتمع غارق في نشوة النصر بعد الحرب؛ ممارسات فات أوانها، يستهلكها – بكلّ ألم وصدمة – مجتمع قائم على فكرة البقاء، لا يسعه الاستغناء عن وهم الهرب إلى شواطئ تلّ أبيب؛ ممارسات تتآكل في أسواق "عيد الأعياد" بحيفا. بابا نويل أخفّ وطأة على العقل من النكبة، أليس كذلك؟ من السهل أكثر أن نحكم على يوروفيجن، من أن نحكم على أوتار نشيد وطنيّ غارقةٍ في الدم والألم، ألا توافقون؟

في هذه اللحظات، ومن خلال المحادثات مع أصدقائي الإسرائيليّين، ظهرت لي مفارقة ساخرة. كانت علاقتي بالمجتمع اليهوديّ، على مستوى العالم، مبنيّة على نزاع وتهميش متبادَلَين، والاضطهاد، والعنصريّة الّتي واجهناها على جبهات عدّة. لكن، هنا في إسرائيل، سياسات البقاء العنيدة الّتي تمارسها الدولة مهما كلّف الأمر، كانت بمنزلة صفعة ردّتني إلى صوابي. كم أمقت تجلّيات السلطة الممارسة بلا حسيب ولا رقيب! والآن، تهزّني رؤية مجتمع كامل يهمّني أمره لا يزال يلعق جراح ماضيه، يوظّف هذه الممارسات ويستعملها. كم أمقت الدولة لأنّها خطفت علاقتي بالمجتمع اليهوديّ وقذفتني خارج قوميّتها! الأيدي الّتي تضافرَت يومًا في نسيج واحد من أجل التضامن والعدالة الاجتماعيّة، باتت اليوم مكبّلة بأسلاك شائكة. راحتاي المفتوحتان اللتان تنزفان رغمًا عنهما – بصرف النظر عن هويّة الواجبة مساءلته – تستصرخان بنا لنخوض عباب هذا البحر يدًا بيد. وأنا أسأل الدولة، هل تكفي السلطة والأمن لملء الفراغ بين الصدمة والألم، فتكون بذلك مثل مسكّن سريع الأثر؟

من خلال التناقضات والتوتّرات؛ يبقى من المبهر أن نعرف كم من الوجود يمكنه أن يدفن نفسه في شخص واحد، بل كم من الوجود يمكنه أن يدفن نفسه في ما يشغل مجموعة سكّانيّة بأسرها. "يجب أن نكون _____"، "لكنّك لست مثلنا لأنّك ______". نشأت هذه الاختلافات المرتبطة بالهويّة – لا بالظروف – بسبب رغبة معيّنة في ممارسة سلطة على المكان، بالتأكيد.

ليس مهمًّا ما يسمّوننا، ليس مهمًّا في أيّ فئة يصنّفوننا، ليس مهمًّا كم يدّعون أنّ تواريخنا غير مرئيّة، نحن باقون. نخطو على مهل في ممرّات الحاضر ونبقى. بل إنّنا نتحدّى، نتأمّل، نترجم اللغة، والهويّة، والقِيَم، والثقافات، والتواريخ. بل إنّنا نترجم للعالم أجمع نفاقًا واحدًا إلى نفاق آخر. ننظر عميقًا في عينَي "الآخر" والعالَم، لا لنجيب عن سؤال "مَنْ نحن؟" أو "من أين جئنا؟"، لكن لنجيب عن "مَنْ ستسمحون لنا أن نكون؟ هل ستسمحون لنا بالتنفّس؟".

أنظر في عيونكم، إخوتي وأخواتي في البلد، وأقول أنْ لا حاجة إلى الكلام. ليس عندي أسئلة لكم لأنّني أعرف مَنْ أنتم ومن أين جئتم. رغم المسافات الّتي تفصل بيننا، فقد تكوّنّا في رحم واحدة كأنّنا التوأم المُفارق. أنا هنا وهناك في الوقت نفسه. نحن هنا وهناك في الوقت نفسه. نترجم الكلمات. "حَبايْبي"، لقد ترجمتم لي عوالم بأكملها.

وأنا أقول لكم، لا نحتاج إلى تصريح لكي نكون. لا نحتاج إلى أن نخاف لكي نكون.

السؤال – بكلّ بساطة – سؤالكم: مَنْ نريد أن نكون؟ مَنْ تريدون أن تكونوا؟

النصّ بصيغته الإنجليزيّة الأصليّة:

“The Translators”

From America to ‘48

Orlo

Advertisements

“Who are you? Where is your ID?”, they asked me in Hebrew. 5 minutes later, after more shouting, a frisk, and confusion, the police car sped away. Tamer stood angry and sad. I, was left dumbfounded, confused, and lost in translation — both literally and figuratively. The incident became not only a defining moment of my first days in Israel, but whisked me back to the status of “minority” and “other” that had been stamped on me since birth in the United States. Stamps that “exceptionalized” me. Stamps that certified me as a symbol of “open democracy” and “diversity”. The incident with the police was the first of many mistaken and racist identity mishaps, but more importantly, was the beginning of an “I get it” bond of mutual experience and solidarity across an ocean with these “48’ers” and an honorary induction into the world of “the translators” of the Holy Land that would come to provide me a place of home and intellectual relation and growth over the next 7 years.

That day, in my confusion, frustration, and anger, Tamer explained to me that this was routine and common for him as a Palestinian Citizen of Israel and since I “looked” Arab, this was my initiation into the club. This Latino/Native/American mutt could not escape his place in the world: a being forever straddled between questions of “who or what are you” and the notorious “where do you come from?”. The undertones of these painted questions the idea that my otherness is somehow a “threat” — WE are a “threat”. My choices — of how I dress, how I speak, how I represent my ideas, where I represent my ideas — constantly monitored and assessed to know who I am and what I stand for. “You are way too ___!” “You are not ___ enough!”

Please! Fill in the blank! Society, fill out my form!

Alternatively, the undertones of these questions are always a detached fascination and alien examination.

Them: “What culture you have!” Gasp! “What traditions you have!” Olala! Teach me and let me admire you as part of me, but just don’t threaten my power or majority comforts. Stay in the box of national co-opt and we will all be cool.

Yes. God forbid we discuss the dread of the Nakba. Occupation. Colonialism. American military industrial complex. The reservations. The borders. The walls. The national laws. DACA. Don’t go there and all will be good.

Todo bien, John. Hakul Beseder, Yael. We would hate to get in the way of your anthems. Your holidays. Your history. Your security. Don’t want to ruin your nation-state party!

And me? Us? We’ll just blend in these “melting pots”, left to battle each other in the psychological ring of social construct. Who gets to “own” us in this corner. Who gets to “claim” us in that corner. Most of us in the middle — balancing on one foot, cautiously. John, Yael—have you placed your bets?

A breath.

In our conversations, Tamer and I solidified not only a brotherhood, but a very deep understanding of struggle and place, mahalli, that would come to define the next 7 years of my life living in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Haifa as a non-white, non-Jew, non-Palestinian, non-Arab alien. Coupled with a partnership to a Jewish, Iraqi, Persian Israeli, it was certain that my experience would look vastly different than many of my friends. I would be a mode of transportation between worlds.

Fast forward 7 years and today, identity remains center stage globally as the challenge of our time. Occupation, refugees and migration, nation-state laws and restrictions, revolutions, civil wars, climate change and the rise of extremism have catalyzed us to grapple with the concept of place and created this mysterious role and question of the “other”. Other drenched in the ubiquitous questions of our generation: WHO ARE YOU? WHERE ARE YOU FROM? WHAT DO YOU STAND FOR? WHO ARE “WE”? WHO IS “WE”?

Palestinian Citizens of Israel was not a term I grew up hearing, as, much like in the Israeli mainstream, “Arab” is the only digestible term for the American populace and media. In 2019, sadly it is much easier to swallow us “others” as collective national hyphens or simple minorities rather than histories, traditions, cultures, and opposition that could challenge the status quo. We are the false smiles of nation-state wizardry. However, Tamer and other friends not only translated and broke down the deep and painful meaning of 48er, “Palestinian-Citizen of Israel”, and “Palestinian-Israeli”, but more importantly, they translated for me the inadequacies and deductive nature of these terms.

Palestinian-Israeli. Latino-American. Culture-Nationalization. X hyphen X.

Do these terms in fact encapsulate a being of resilience and resistance? Something no words or labels could ever define or convey? How can these political labels, which are merely counter labels, portray a deep understanding of struggle, pain, joy, tradition, culture, nuance, and above all, a HOPE that fills the gap between the letters. The spaces between a hyphen. The denial within a subcategory of “citizen” that is theirs to play with on command.

These terms, but more importantly, Tamer, Elias, Jana, Nicholas, Alaa, Samer, Nizar, Bashar, Rima, Sama, Ahlam, Dana, Joe, Diaa, Ibrahim, Rami, Basel, etc. marked for me a call to be better than nationalized, stolen, text-book, media definitions of self. They also marked one of the greatest shifts I had in a global conception of myself, my place, solidarity and created my deepest senses of home as my life story continued rooting itself here.

Here — day after day I speak with Israeli friends of my time in the West Bank, Gaza and ’48. The injustices I see, the overt and subtle exertions of power and dominance that have become cultural habits. They remain invisible for a society drunk in the gluttony of post-war victor’s daze. Remain an afterthought consumed in the pain and trauma of collective survival psychology that cannot pierce the bubbles of escape on the shores of Tel Aviv. Remain eaten away at the markets of Holiday of Holidays in Haifa. Santa is much easier on the mind then the Nakba, isn’t he? Eurovision is a lot easier to judge then the chords of a national anthem also drenched in blood and pain, right?

In those moments and conversations with my Jewish Israeli friends, I found irony. My relationship to the Jewish community globally had been based on mutual struggle and marginalization. The oppression and racism we faced on multiple fronts. However, here in Israel, the relentless State policies of survival at all costs slapped me into a realization. I resent manifestations of unchecked, exerted power and seeing a community to which I care for, still wounded in the scars of its past, employing them had rattled me. I resent the State for kidnapping and nationalizing away my relationship with the Jewish community. Hands once bound in the silks of solidarity and social justice, now woven together in barbed wire. My open hands forced to bleed with every direction of accountability I called us to navigate together. And I ask the State, is power and security, like an empathic tranquilizer, enough to fill the gap of your trauma and pain?

Through the contradictions and tensions, it remains fascinating how much an existence can bury itself into someone and broadly into the preoccupation of a population. “We need you to be ____”. “But you’re not like us because of ____”. Differences tied to identity, not circumstances caused by desire for power of place, of course.

No matter what they call us, no matter in which category they classify us, no matter how much they pretend our histories are invisible, we linger. We pace slowly in the corridors of presence and we linger. More than that, we defy. Reflect. We translate. Translate not only language, identity, values, cultures and histories, but translate for the world one hypocrisy to the other. We look deeply into the eyes of the “other” and the world to answer not the question “who are we?’ or “where are we from?”, but “who will you let us be? Will you let us breathe?”

I look into your eyes, dear brothers and sisters of the Balad, and I say there is no need to speak. I have no questions for you because I know who you are and where you are from. Though worlds away, we were forged in the same womb of dichotomic resilience. I am here and there at the same time. We are here and there at the same time. Translating worlds. Habaybi, you have translated worlds to me.

And I say to you, we do not need permission to be. We do not need to be afraid to be.

The question is simply our own: Who do we want to be? Who do YOU want to be?

[ترجمة إياد معلوف].

* تُنشر هذه المادّة ضمن ملفّ "محلّيّ"، بالتعاون مع حركة شباب حيفا.