مجلة أسترالية تثير جدلا بسبب صورة خطأ لعارضة سوداء

اعتذرت مجلة أسترالية بعد نشرها مقابلة مع عارضة أزياء من جنوب السودان تحمل صورة عارضة سوداء أخرى.
وعلقت عارضة الأزياء، أدوت أكيش، على ما حدث بأنها تأثرت بشدة بالخطأ الذي وقع في مجلة "هو" WHO، وقالت إن أستراليا "لديها الكثير من العمل الذي يتعين عليها إنجازه".
وكانت العارضة الشابة قد ناقشت في المقابلة مع المجلة مواقف الناس تجاه لون البشرة، وحياتها المهنية في عالم الموضة.
وأصدرت المجلة اعتذارا رسميا قالت فيه إن الصورة الخطأ التي نشرت قد زودتها بها الوكالة التي رتبت لإجراء المقابلة.
وأجرت أكيش المقابلة مع المجلة قبيل موعد أسبوع الموضة في ملبورن، لكن المجلة وضعت صورة للعارضة فلافيا لازاروس، التي تشارك هي الأخرى في أسبوع الموضة في ملبورن.
وفي المقابلة ، تحدثت أكيش عن تسخير صوتها لبدء حوار حول النظرة العامة للاجئين.
وكانت أكيش هربت من جنوب السودان إلى كينيا حيث أقامت في مخيم للاجئين قبل طلب اللجوء في أستراليا عام 2008.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Advertisements
وكتبت العارضة على حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام بعد حدوث الخطأ، "إن ما حدث أمر كبير لأنه ينسف ما تحدثت عنه في المقابلة، وأشعرني بأن الهدف المنشود من حديثي وكل ما أمثله قد تعرض للهزيمة".
وأضافت أنها تتمنى أن يكون ما حدث بمثابة "دعوة لليقظة لمن يعملون في قطاع الموضة".
وقالت مجلة "هو" إنها تحدثت مع أكيش مباشرة للاعتذار منها و"شرح كيفية حدوث الخطأ".
كما نشر القائمون على أسبوع الموضة في ملبورن اعتذارا على صفحتهم على موقع انستغرام ورد فيه "نشعر بخيبة أمل شديدة لأن صورة لأحدى عارضات حملتنا الإعلانية وهي ، فلافيا لازاروس، وضعت خطأً بدلاً من صورة أدوت أكيش وهي عارضة أخرى في حملتنا" .
وأضافوا: "لقد أعربت كلتا العارضتان عن خيبة أملهما التي نؤيدهما تماما فيها، فهذا الخطأ غير مقبول رغم اعتذار المجلة ووكالة العلاقات العامة، أو بي آر، التي نتعامل معها".
واعتذرت وكالة "أو بي آر" للعلاقات العامة في بيان نقلته قناة أي بي سي وقالت: "كان الخطأ إداريا وغير مقصود، ونحن نعتذر بشدة عنه وعن أي ازعاج تسبب فيه للعارضات، وللشركة المنظمة لأسبوع الموضة في ملبورن".
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر مجلة أسترالية تثير جدلا بسبب صورة خطأ لعارضة سوداء لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على MSN Saudi Arabia وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.