A photo revealing al-Qaradawi's relationship with the perpetrators of the Sri Lanka attack

Despite Islamic State announcement of its responsibility for the series of bombings in Sri Lanka, in conjunction with Easter celebrations, the Sri Lankan authorities accused Jama'at al-Tawhid , headed by Zahran Hashem and founded by Salman al-Nadawi who is a disciple of the Muslim Brotherhood leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi.

The bombings in Sri Lanka revealed the relationship between al-Qaradawi and al-Nadawi as it documented a lot of his press statements in support of Al-Qaradawi's positions.

Al-Nadawi described Yusuf al-Qaradawi as the "undisputed Imam of Muslims," according to what the activists posted on Twitter, based on pictures that gathering al-Nadawi with Al-Qaradawi .

Jama'at al-Tawhid is an extremist organization active in Sri Lanka and dissident of an organization of the same name in India, led by the Indian Abdul Rahman al-Nadawi who known by Salman al-Nadawi.

Al-Nadawi himself is the leader of the extremist organization in India and the spiritual father of the organization's branches in South Asia. He has previously supported the terrorist organization of Dae'sh and has publicly incited the killing of foreigners and the shedding of their blood.

Al-Nadawi, Al-Qaradawi's student, said in an extremist seminar , "If you are in a position to kill an American or a European, whether a Frenchman, an Australian, a Canadian or a Hindu, those who have declared war on Dae'sh, do it ".

Two days after the bloody incident, the Sri Lankan authorities announced they had been warned a few days before the incident that there are some moves by terrorist group planning a bloody attack through support from an international terrorist network.

Jama'at al-Tawhid in Sri Lanka followed the steps taken by the Muslim Brotherhood to take the umbrella of advocacy and charitable work in order to support and fund extremist thought and terrorist operations.

The group defines itself with caring of Muslim affairs in Sri Lanka, where Muslims account for less than 10 percent of its population. In 2016, the Sri Lankan government arrested the secretary-general of the Sri Lankan Tawhid for inciting against Buddhists, but he apologized for the incitement.

In 2017, the group returned to extremism and spread hatred again. The Sri Lankan government tried a number of the group leaders on charges of ridiculing Buddhist statues and hurting the feelings of Buddhist society.

Months before the terrorist attack, the group was also accused of vandalizing Buddhist temples and threatening the local population.

On Sunday, in Sri Lanka there were a series of bombings targeting three churches and three hotels, coinciding with Easter celebrations, killing 359 people, marking the deadliest attack in the past 10 years since Bombay bombings in India.