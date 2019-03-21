كتب هاني نصر العربي - انت الان تقراء خبر Hamish Mitchell: I will not forget the support of "Alian" me and the people in "Christchurch" one hand والان مع التفاصيل الكاملة فقط على الخليج 365

The city of Christchurch, witnessed a terrible terrorist incident for Muslims, About 50 people were killed and 50 others injured by Australian terrorist .“Brenton Tarant”, who opened fire on two mosques in the city

Among the victims was "Ata Alian", goalkeeper of the New Zealand Futsal Club, who died in the incident and left behind a wife and a single daughter.

Al-Fajr" conducted a conversation with Captain "Hamish Mitchell", a close associate of "Alian", who revealed many secrets and stories with his teammate, the New Zealand goalkeeper.

?Tell me more about yourself

I'm Hamish Mitchell, 23 years old, I work for stuff media as a sales coordinator, I live in Christchurch and play futsal for the Canterbury United futsal dragons, and also the New Zealand Futsal Whites.

?"How did you know Captain “Atta

I met “Atta” in 2011 when I started training with him for futsal for Canterbury United, we would train all through out the year, so we would see each other a lot and we became really good friends. He was also in the New Zealand team with me when I made my debut in 2017.

?Do you remember me some positions between you

When were away playing for Canterbury, we would room together so when we weren’t playing we spend a lot of time playing card games, watching a tv show we both loved called ‘Rick and Morty’. We would just laugh together. Back in 2014, we won the New Zealand National Futsal League and to experience that with him was amazing. We gave each other the biggest hug and we were so happy. He also was very helpful when I made my debut for New Zealand. I still remember before my first game he told me to “just enjoy myself out there, go have fun and I’ll be here supporting you the whole time.” Those words will forever be with me.

Did you ever feel that" Ata" treated you with racism, And how he dealt with the ؟rest of the team

Atta" was never racist to me or anyone in the team and no one was racist back to him, He was loved and respected by everyone, Including people who were not in the team. He was kind to everyone and everyone was kind back to him, He would always make sure everyone was happy and if someone was upset, he was the first person to help them out.

?Explain to me how you live with each other in "Christchurch"

Everyone loves everyone, everyone is welcome here regardless of their religion or beliefs, so we are looking for each other, no matter where you come from, what your beliefs or religion are, we are all family, there is one race, the human race, Any part of the world because we are all family

?How did you receive the incident, And how was your reaction

I don’t personally live near the "Al-Nour Mosque", I was at work when the incident happened, My work is pretty close to the mosque, I heard about the incident from my phone, I received a notification saying there has been a shooting at the Al-Nour Mosque and also another Mosque in Christchurch, I was heartbroken when I found out about it all.

?How do you see videos that showed support from non-Muslims

Yes. We have no right to judge anyone and their beliefs. That’s their choice so we should respect that, I personally want to do a pray with the Muslim’s even though I’m not a Muslim to show that we are all in this together. The support that the Muslim community is receiving has been incredible. It shows that we are grieving with them and that we love them and will always support them.

?How do you feel about this incident

I feel very sad and sorry that something as horrible as this has happened. I’m sorry we couldn't keep them safe in a place where they shouldn't have to feel in danger at all.

?What is your comment on Australian Senator Fraser Anning's statement against Muslims

I completely disagree with Fraser Anning. What he said was wrong and not true at all. I was angry when I heard about the comments he said. What he said was disrespectful not only to muslims, but to everyone because it is such a dark time right now and he is showing no sympathy or respect.

?Some call for the execution of the murderer, how do you look at this

I want him to be made aware of the pain he has caused to millions of people and made to face the consequences. I think he should never get out of jail again. I think the death penalty is what he is hoping for so we shouldn’t give him what he wants.

?How do you see how to eliminate that hatred and extremism

By spreading only love around the world. The only way to eliminate it is to love each other. We all have to support and respect each other for that to happen.

Tell me about the current conditions in the city, does the mosque work now, has security been tightened ... etc

The city has pulled together and helping each other out in any way. I think it is open now which is great to see. Everyone is making sure everyone is okay. Security has been tightened. Still a lot of police out on patrol making sure the city is safe.