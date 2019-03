لماذا تحطمت الطائرة الإثيوبية؟ خبراء يفكون اللغز

البيت الأبيض يستبعد صحفيين من حضور عشاء ترامب وكيم لتوجيههم أسئلة

The White House barred reporters from Reuters, the Associated Press and Bloomberg from covering a dinner between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday after two of them asked Trump questions during his initial interactions with Kim. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).