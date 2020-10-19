تراند اليوم : dancing on ice judges 2020

dancing on ice judges 2020 , ITV has confirmed that the next series of Dancing on Ice will kick off on January 5, 2020.

Fans will be in for another dazzling series which will see famous faces try to skate their way to glory.

Head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be joined returning judge Ashley Banjo.

Jason Gardiner has stepped down from his role as a judge on the show.

13 John Barrowman is joining Dancing On IceCredit: Splash News

What is John Barrowman's new role on Dancing On Ice?

In September 2019 it was revealed that John would be the new judge on the panel when the show returns in 2020.

The actor is taking the seat left vacant by Jason Gardiner, who announced that he was leaving the ITV programme.

John vowed to bring something "fresh, fun and fab-u-lous" to the show.

The TV star, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family.

"Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a fresh, fun and fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel."

John will be taking a seat alongside Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo for the 2020 series.

13 Jason Gardiner (far left) has quit DOICredit: Rex Features

Why did Jason Gardiner quit Dancing On Ice?

Jason announced in August 2019 that he was not returning - siting it was time for him to "say goodbye".

The sharp-tongued judge, who had been on the panel for all but one of the series, said in a video shared to Instagram: "After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and instead I would like to return to things I have kind of put on the back burner for a while."

Jason, who fell out with contestant Gemma Collins during the 2019 show, continued: "To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years.

"I know we've gone through some controversies and I really am so grateful that you got my unique judging style and honestly.

"It's because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth."

Addressing his fellow judges and hosts on the show he said: "Holly, Phil, Jane and Chris we created something that we can be very proud of after the ice has finally thawed.

"We've had a lot of laughs over the years a lot of trials and tribulations and I have absolutely loved working with all of you."

13 Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts of Dancing On IceCredit: Rex Features

Who is in the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2020?

Joe Swash

On September 27, Joe Swash became the ninth contestant revealed to star in the forthcoming series of ITV's Dancing On Ice, which kicks off early 2020.

The I'm A Celeb and former EastEnders star confirmed the news during an appearance on Loose Women, and by the look of things, Joe is beyond excited to try his luck at ice skating.

Given that Joe is no stranger to reality TV, the famous actor and TV presenter seems determined to do an exceptional job once the new series kicks off in a few months.

13 Joe Swash became the ninth contestant confirmed for Dancing On IceCredit: Rex Features

Lisa George

Lisa George is an English actress best known for her popular role as Beth Tinker in ITV’s Coronation Street, a role she’s played since 2011.

She landed her big break outside of television after touring the nation with a stage musical version of Prisoner: Cell Block H.

Lisa is famously known for her role as Beth on Corrie

Lucrezia Millarini

Lucrezia Millarini is the popular ITV newsreader and journalist who was the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming run.

She's fronted a number of shows on the broadcasting channel, including ITV News London, ITV Lunchtime News and ITV Weekend News.

After having worked as an Entertainment Correspondent, she went on to become a regular presenter for the 6pm programme.

Lucrezia is a popular journalist joining the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice

Maura Higgins

On September 4, The Sun exclusively revealed that bosses at the show had decided to dump Amber in favour of signing Love Island co-star Maura Higgins instead.

And on September 24, Dancing On Ice's official Twitter account confirmed the news.

Producers met several contestants from the ITV2 show before picking the Irish beauty.

The decision by Dancing On Ice chiefs to sign Maura is a blow to Amber who had hoped the show would be her next big TV project.

13 Maura Higgins could be showing off her moves in the next seriesCredit: Splash News

Perri Kiely

Judge Ashley Banj's pal and fellow Diversity member Perri is set to star in the upcoming series.

On September 18, 2019, The Sun exclusively revealed that Perri had joined the line up.

A source told us: "Bosses are over the moon they've managed to land Perri for the new series.

"He's got bucket loads of personality and they're convinced he'll bring great energy to the show.

"There's also no doubt he'll be able to pull off some amazing moves that'll seriously entertain viewers.

"If he can do the stunts on ice too he stands a great chance of winning the whole thing!"

13 Perri will be hoping his dance moves put him in good steadCredit: Rex Features

Trisha Goddard

Trisha confirmed her stint on Dancing on Ice during a live appearance on good Morning Britain.

Trisha hosted one of the most popular daytime telly programmes in the Noughties, The Trisha Goddard Show.

It first aired on ITV from 2005 to 2009 but in 2012 moved across to Channel 5.

Unfortunately, it was cancelled after two years.Trisha then took her show across the Pond - but sadly, it was canned after two series.

13 Trisha Goddard is an actress and television presenter who hosted one of the most popular morning TV shows in the early noughtiesCredit: Getty Images - WireImage

Ian 'H' Watkins

On September 18, 2019, The Sun exclusively revealed that Ian Watkins - better known as H from Steps - was in talks to join the next series.

A source said: "Dancing On Ice is set to be a huge showbiz comeback for 'H' and producers are thrilled at the prospect of him joining the show.

"He won a legion of fans in his Steps days with his cheesy dance moves and he could do it all over again by recreating them on the ice. Bosses think he'd be hilarious."

13 H from Steps is in talks to join the lineupCredit: Rex Features

Radzi Chinyanganya

Radzi Chinyanganya has been confirmed as the replacement for Michael Barrymore on Dancing on Ice.

The comedian was forced to pull out due to a broken hand he suffered in training.

He is best known for presenting Blue Peter since 2013.

He is also a backstage interviewer on NXT UK and has been in the role since the brand's inception in 2018.

13 Radzi has joined Dancing On Ice which gets underway on January 5th 2020Credit: Alamy

Kevin Kilbane

On 25 September, 2019, Kevin Kilbane was confirmed as the third celebrity skater for Dancing On Ice.

Kevin retired from football in 2012 while playing for Coventry City. Throughout his career he also played for Sunderland, Everton, Wigan Athletic, Hull City and both Huddersfield Town and Derby County on loan.