شاهد: نانسي عجرم تنشر صورة مولودتها الجديدة ليا

نشرت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم اليوم السبت صورة على حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام لمولودتها الثالثة "ليا".

وكتبت نانسي عجرم: " هبة أخرى من الله وشعاع جديد من الضوء قد دخلت منزلنا! يا ليا الجميلة لا أستطيع الانتظار بالنسبة لنا للمشي معا رحلتك ووعد بأن أكون هناك من أجلك".

وأضافت" في كل الأوقات. كنت منتظرة، والآن بعد أن أمسك بك بين ذراعي ، تضاعفت تلك المشاعر بعشرة أضعاف، لا يمكن للكلمات وصف كم نحب لدينا ليا الثمينة".

 وأطلقت نانسي عجرم على مولودتها الجديدة اسم ليا، وهي الثالثة بعد ايلا وميلا.

