شاهد: نانسي عجرم تنشر صورة مولودتها الجديدة ليا

نشرت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم اليوم السبت صورة على حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام لمولودتها الثالثة "ليا".
وكتبت نانسي عجرم: " هبة أخرى من الله وشعاع جديد من الضوء قد دخلت منزلنا! يا ليا الجميلة لا أستطيع الانتظار بالنسبة لنا للمشي معا رحلتك ووعد بأن أكون هناك من أجلك".
وأضافت" في كل الأوقات. كنت منتظرة، والآن بعد أن أمسك بك بين ذراعي ، تضاعفت تلك المشاعر بعشرة أضعاف، لا يمكن للكلمات وصف كم نحب لدينا ليا الثمينة".
شاهد الصورة Another gift from God and a new ray of light has entered our home! My beautiful LYA I can't wait for us to walk together your journey and promise to be there for you at all time. You were anticipated, loved, cherished and wanted. Now that I'm holding you in my arms those feelings have multiplied tenfold. Words cannot describe how much we love our precious LYA 💖🙏
وأطلقت نانسي عجرم على مولودتها الجديدة اسم ليا، وهي الثالثة بعد ايلا وميلا.