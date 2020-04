خطوات وإرشادات الحصول على خدمة الفحص عن كورونا من المركبة في دبي

دبي - بواسطة محمد فارس © Copyright 2020, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten 07 April 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Heinsberg: A woman in a protective suit holds a smear test in her hand in the Johannes-Sondermann-Haus of the AWO Altenzentrum. In the Heinsberg district, which is particularly affected by the corona virus, the regulations on visiting ban and infection control will continue to be implemented over the Easter holidays. Photo: Jonas Güttler/dpa (Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images)