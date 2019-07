مطعم للمشاهير بـ”نيويورك” يفتتح فرعاً في “دبي”

View this post on Instagram

@tmagazine "At #Indochine, which turns 35 this year, the pineapple-infused martinis and aura of celebrity remain much the same three decades after its heyday. In the 1980s, everyone came — everyone: Madonna, Warhol, Basquiat, Schnabel, Mick and Bowie, all the supermodels, and Fran Leibowitz, of course, who has said that she never shares her dumplings. "I have never stopped going to Indochine," says the writer Salman Rushdie, who recalls the "amazingly delicious food" and "improbably stylish guests" of his first visit. Go inside the restaurant that has helped New Yorkers feel famous since 1984 at the link in our bio. Pictured: #AndyWarhol, Jacqueline Schnabel, #JeanMichelBasquiat, Julian Schnabel and @kennyscharf at the opening of @Indochinenyc, 1984. © Roxanne Lowit."

