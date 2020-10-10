شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تكنولوجيا: باحثون يحذرون مستخدمي أندرويد من 240 تطبيقا يملئ هاتفك بالإعلانات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تعد الهواتف الذكية التي تعمل بنظام أندرويد من أكثر الأجهزة المحمولة شيوعًا حول العالم، ولكن إذا كنت تستخدم جهاز أندرويد، فقد ترغب في إعادة تقييم التطبيقات التي قمت بتثبيتها، حيث حذر خبراء من فريق White Ops Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team من 240 تطبيقًا خطيرًا يمكن أن تملأ هاتفك الذكي بإعلانات احتيالية، بحسب موقع mirror البريطانى.
وفي منشور حول النتائج، قال الباحثون: "تجعل هذه التطبيقات تبدو وكأن الإعلانات تأتي بالفعل من التطبيقات الشائعة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي بما في ذلك YouTube وChrome"، وخلال التحقيق، الذي أطلق عليه اسم "RAINBOWMIX”، اكتشف الباحثون أن التطبيقات قد تم تنزيلها بشكل هائل 14 مليون مرة.
وأوضحوا: "للوهلة الأولى، يبدو أن تطبيقات RAINBOWMIX تعمل كما هو معلن عنها، على الرغم من أن جودتها تجعل المستخدمين يرغبون بذلك على الأرجح، وغالبًا ما لا يكونون أكثر من محاكيات Nintendo (NES) تم انتزاعها من مصادر مشروعة أو ألعاب منخفضة الجودة.
وقد سمح ذلك للمحتالين بتجاوز بعض بروتوكولات الأمان والتحليق تحت الرادار، مما أدى إلى تحميل ملايين من التنزيلات، وفقًا للباحثين، ولحسن الحظ، تمت إزالة جميع التطبيقات الآن من متجر Google Play، ومع ذلك، إذا كان لديك أي من التطبيقات المثبتة على هاتفك الذكي، فمن الأفضل حذفها على الفور.
وفي حديثه إلى Mirror Online، قال جيك مور، أخصائي الأمن السيبراني في ESET: "إذا كنت سريعًا بما يكفي لتنزيل أي من هذه التطبيقات، فسيكون من الجيد جدًا حذفها في أسرع وقت ممكن، تذكر دائمًا التحقق من التعليقات على التطبيقات من قبل تنزيلها نظرًا لأن العديد من تطبيقات RAINBOWMIX حصلت على تقييم واحد من أصل 5 نجوم على متجر Play وهو أمر شائع بالنسبة للتطبيقات المراوغة.
وأضاف "حاول أن تظل دائمًا حذرًا تجاه أي تطبيق تقوم بتنزيله والامتناع عن التنزيل من أي مكان آخر غير متجر Google Play الرسمي، غالبًا ما تطلب بعض هذه التطبيقات المشبوهة أذونات غريبة يستخدمونها للسيطرة على هاتفك ولكن برامج مكافحة الفيروسات يمكن أن تساعد على أندرويد الهواتف وعادة ما يكون التثبيت مجانيًا ".
أسماء التطبيقات الخبيثة:
com.adventuregame.inforestisland
com.adventuresofchipmunks.rescuerangers
com.andersonic.play
com.أندرويدapk.gbaemulator
com.asunaxwarrior.theflashswordlegend
com.asunaxwarrior.theflashswordlegend2
com.avengersleague.mobabattle
com.avengersleague.mobabattle2
com.badicecream.icepowers
com.badicecream.icepowers.bnn
com.badicecreamdeluxe.fruitattack
com.banjolab.ninetailstransformation
com.battleflag.senki.warofheroes
com.battleflag.senki.warofheroes2
com.battleofpirates.legendreturn
com.battleofsaiyan.universes
com.battleofsuper.warriorssuperblue
com.battleofz.sragonsmash
com.battleofz.sragonsmash2
com.battleofz.superwarriors
com.battletoads.dragonbro
com.battletoadsfighter.toadmania
com.bestclassic.supersmashflash
com.blackflag.piratesvsfairysuperbattle2
com.blazering.crazyworld
com.blazering.dashwarriors
com.bubblebobble.ghostmaze
com.buzzygames.worldtour
com.cactusteam.monstervshero
com.challenger.whitehatcowboy
com.championgame.supergodfist
com.chaosgames.kamebattle
com.circusclassic.lionjump
com.clashofdragon.stickheroes.ncr
com.classiccar.jackaljeep
com.classicnes.emulator.retrogames
com.cocolabs.magicstickwarriors
com.colorisland.bubblebobble
com.comicgames.animeninjaarena
com.comicgames.mangaworldbattlesaga
com.craftvalley.masterblockpe
com.dbzgames.resurrectionfrieza
com.dbziny.dragonkungfu
com.demonlabs.leagueofwarriors
com.denisnapoleon.felixpille.dbzauraofagod
com.denisnapoleon.felixpille.dbzauraofagod2
com.doubleheroes.dragon
com.dragonbattle.doublerevenge
com.dragonbrothers.jungleattack
com.dragonbrothers.waterfall
com.dragongames.battleofssjj
com.dragonstudio.kamestickheroes
com.dwagames.superzwarriors
com.earthbound.thegiftmanchronicles
com.epicnine.hakibattle
com.epicwildgames.demontail
com.epicworldbattle.stormpower
com.epicworldbattle.stormpower2
com.fanmades.comicninjabattle
com.farewellgames.ninjamagicwar
com.farewellgames.ninjamagicwar2
com.farmergame.saiyankoarena
com.fieldsofjustice.championsbattle
com.fighter.godofuniversecrusader
com.fireandicecouple.theicetemple
com.fireflygames.fireherolightpuzzle2
com.fireicecouple.thelighttemple
com.footballcaptain.worldtournament
com.frontierknight.evildrrobo
com.game64street.classicfighting
com.gamez64.nin64emulator
com.gammastudio.uchihabattle
com.gbcdeluxe.emulatorforأندرويد
com.greatdbzgames.dragonofdiamond
com.gunsmoke.legendshooting
com.hokage.unlimitedheroes
com.hopkins.borutofights
com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest
com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest2
com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest3
com.jackalshooting.supersoliders
com.johnslabs.superwarriorsmoba
com.jojovsninja.battle
com.jumpsuperstars.ultimatebattle
com.karolinagames.powerfighters
com.karolinagames.powerfighters2
com.kidicarus.angelland
com.kimmesegames.endlessring
com.kingdomguardian.rushwars
com.kingdomofbowmans.magicarrow
com.kingofsaiyan.dragonarena
com.kingofuniversefighters.urtlainstinct
com.kissonthebeach.lovelygirl
com.knucklesadvance.megamix
com.kog.zenexhibitionmarch
com.leagueofjustice.animewarriors
com.leagueofjustice.animewarriors2
com.leagueofjustice.animewarriorsreturn
com.leagueofninja.mobaarena
com.leagueofninja.mobabattle
com.leagueofninja.mobabattle2
com.legendarywarrior.powerofbroly
com.legendofmana.secret
com.legendstudio.bardockwarrior
com.leoneboy.zroyalaction
com.liongames.supermonkeykong
com.littlestardev.powerchampionship
com.lovelygames.swimmingpoolkissing
com.lufiagame.riseofthesinistrals
com.mangawar.battleofchaos
com.mazeescapeunblocked.kunmonkey
com.megagens.mdemulator
com.metalgear.superwarriors
com.mgba.romsemulators
com.minigames.icecreammazepuzzle
com.monfirered.gbaemulator
com.mortalfighting.arcadepro
com.msluggames.supervehicle
com.myboypro.gbcemulatorpro
com.namekgame.dragons
com.narugames.ninjafarewell
com.nauticalking.burningwill
com.nauticalking.burningwill2
com.ndsemuclassic.emulator
com.ndsemuclassic.emulatorv2
com.ndsplayer.ndsemuforأندرويد
com.neopop.neogeo.poco
com.nesfcbro.nesemulator
com.nicbros.thesecretrings
com.nido64.n64retrogames.emulator
com.ninjaarena.legendfighting2
com.ninjabattle.shinobilegend
com.ninjabon.battleofninja
com.ninjagames.legendroad
com.ninjamoba.finalbattle
com.ninjarampage.legendarypower
com.ninjarevenge.bladevssoul2
com.ninjasurvival.deathmatch
com.nswon.legendaryshinobiwar
com.pandagames.skilldashpower
com.panicmaze.mushroomkingdom
com.persianwarrior.recuseprincessjasmine
com.PiSNES.SNESforAPK
com.pocketlabs.emeraldmonsters
com.pokeblack.ndsemulator
com.pokediamond.ndsemulator
com.pokeemerald.gbaemulator
com.pokegba.pokegamess
com.pokerubygames.gbaemulator
com.pokestadium.n64emulator
com.powerzfighters.superkakarot
com.puzzgmamesstudio.icecaveattack
com.puzzlegames.bombmaze
com.pwlegend.fiercefightingarcade
com.rabbitgames.ringchampion
com.racingbattle.zdragonjumpracing
com.redfirepoke.gbaemulator
com.rikigames.shenronblast
com.rikigames.shenronblast2
com.ringmania.lostworld
com.riseoftheninja.darkwar
com.riseoftheninja.darkwar2
com.roadfighterclassic
com.ronandgames.superzwarriors
com.roulettegame.soccerrandomteamgen
com.royalflush.princesssidestory
com.rubypoke.kingofmonsters
com.rushadventure.shadowrings
com.saiyanchampions.thelegacyofsaiyan
com.saiyanclassic.fightinggames
com.saiyanfight.vsninjapirate
com.saiyanfighters.kingofavengers
com.saiyanrevenge.zlegendaryz
com.saiyanvsninja.arena
com.sbo.awakeningofsaiyan
com.senamo.ultimateninjawar
com.sgs.superbluefullpower
com.shadowdash.returnofknu
com.shadowrun.adventuresofdashheroes
com.shinigami.realmdeathfight
com.shinigami.realmdeathfight2
com.shinigami.tournamentofshinobi
com.simulators.blockartwarcraft.survival
com.smashbros.fightingarena
com.smashbros.shadowrun
com.smcgames.snesplayer
com.soldierforce.snowfield
com.somari2019.theadventurer
com.starsfighting.greatwarofheroes
com.stealthnaruassassins.tournament
com.stickgames.batlestarsv5
com.stickhero.xiaoreturn
com.stickninjafight.legendary
com.streethopper.basketchallenge
com.superclassic.dashwarriors
com.supercomicgames.starsfighting
com.superdinosaurs.frogsoldier
com.superdug.diggerinmaze
com.superfireboy.theforestdungeon
com.superfireboy.thelightdungeon
com.SuperGG.FightingWorld.HerofromUniverse
com.supermjbuu.besttransformations
com.superrockheroes.battlenetwork
com.supersmash.n64emulator
com.superspeed.heroes2019
com.superturtleswarriors.ninjaproject
com.superturtleswarriors.secretproject
com.superzfighter.tournament
com.sweetygames.animeavenger
com.sweetykiss.bedroomkissing
com.sweetykiss.bedroomkissing2
com.swimmingpoolkissing.princess
com.themagicalquest.mouse
com.thewildwestriders.bountyhunters
com.thronedefender.riseofarcher
com.tinygame.circusclassic
com.tournamentgames.zenoexpochampion
com.UltimateArena.championZZZ
com.ultimatefighting.masterofskill
com.ultimatefighting.masterofskill2
com.ultimateflash.ringexe
com.ultimateninja.animechampions
com.ultimateninja.fightingheroes
com.urtlafighting.anime.champions
com.urtlafighting.anime.champions2
com.urtlafighting.animechampions
com.urtlajackman.animebattle
com.unity.gamestapzfusionsaga2
com.utimatebattle.ninjaultimateskill2
com.warriorsgame.RiseofBroly
com.whitehat.spyhunter
com.woodman.fireredmonsters
com.xwarriors.giantrings
com.zarcade.zflashdimension
com.zarena.universebattle2
com.zbattlegame.superwarriors
com.zcrusherpower.pwg
com.zeldagames.n64emulator
com.zenogames.dragonzevolution
com.zhyperdimension.infinitebattle
com.zulugames.kaiwarriors
com.zuniversewarriors.kochampion
com.zwarriors.legendreturn
junglezone.maniaadventures2
