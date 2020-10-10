علوم وتكنولوجيا

تكنولوجيا: باحثون يحذرون مستخدمي أندرويد من 240 تطبيقا يملئ هاتفك بالإعلانات

تكنولوجيا: باحثون يحذرون مستخدمي أندرويد من 240 تطبيقا يملئ هاتفك بالإعلانات

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تعد الهواتف الذكية التي تعمل بنظام أندرويد من أكثر الأجهزة المحمولة شيوعًا حول العالم، ولكن إذا كنت تستخدم جهاز أندرويد، فقد ترغب في إعادة تقييم التطبيقات التي قمت بتثبيتها، حيث حذر خبراء من فريق White Ops Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team من 240 تطبيقًا خطيرًا يمكن أن تملأ هاتفك الذكي بإعلانات احتيالية، بحسب موقع mirror البريطانى.

وفي منشور حول النتائج، قال الباحثون: "تجعل هذه التطبيقات تبدو وكأن الإعلانات تأتي بالفعل من التطبيقات الشائعة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي بما في ذلك YouTube وChrome"، وخلال التحقيق، الذي أطلق عليه اسم "RAINBOWMIX”، اكتشف الباحثون أن التطبيقات قد تم تنزيلها بشكل هائل 14 مليون مرة.

وأوضحوا: "للوهلة الأولى، يبدو أن تطبيقات RAINBOWMIX تعمل كما هو معلن عنها، على الرغم من أن جودتها تجعل المستخدمين يرغبون بذلك على الأرجح، وغالبًا ما لا يكونون أكثر من محاكيات Nintendo (NES) تم انتزاعها من مصادر مشروعة أو ألعاب منخفضة الجودة.

وقد سمح ذلك للمحتالين بتجاوز بعض بروتوكولات الأمان والتحليق تحت الرادار، مما أدى إلى تحميل ملايين من التنزيلات، وفقًا للباحثين، ولحسن الحظ، تمت إزالة جميع التطبيقات الآن من متجر Google Play، ومع ذلك، إذا كان لديك أي من التطبيقات المثبتة على هاتفك الذكي، فمن الأفضل حذفها على الفور.

وفي حديثه إلى Mirror Online، قال جيك مور، أخصائي الأمن السيبراني في ESET: "إذا كنت سريعًا بما يكفي لتنزيل أي من هذه التطبيقات، فسيكون من الجيد جدًا حذفها في أسرع وقت ممكن، تذكر دائمًا التحقق من التعليقات على التطبيقات من قبل تنزيلها نظرًا لأن العديد من تطبيقات RAINBOWMIX حصلت على تقييم واحد من أصل 5 نجوم على متجر Play وهو أمر شائع بالنسبة للتطبيقات المراوغة.

وأضاف "حاول أن تظل دائمًا حذرًا تجاه أي تطبيق تقوم بتنزيله والامتناع عن التنزيل من أي مكان آخر غير متجر Google Play الرسمي، غالبًا ما تطلب بعض هذه التطبيقات المشبوهة أذونات غريبة يستخدمونها للسيطرة على هاتفك ولكن برامج مكافحة الفيروسات يمكن أن تساعد على أندرويد الهواتف وعادة ما يكون التثبيت مجانيًا ".

 

أسماء التطبيقات الخبيثة:

com.adventuregame.inforestisland

 

com.adventuresofchipmunks.rescuerangers

 

com.andersonic.play

 

com.أندرويدapk.gbaemulator

 

com.asunaxwarrior.theflashswordlegend

 

com.asunaxwarrior.theflashswordlegend2

 

com.avengersleague.mobabattle

 

com.avengersleague.mobabattle2

 

com.badicecream.icepowers

 

com.badicecream.icepowers.bnn

 

com.badicecreamdeluxe.fruitattack

 

com.banjolab.ninetailstransformation

 

com.battleflag.senki.warofheroes

 

com.battleflag.senki.warofheroes2

 

com.battleofpirates.legendreturn

 

com.battleofsaiyan.universes

 

com.battleofsuper.warriorssuperblue

 

com.battleofz.sragonsmash

 

com.battleofz.sragonsmash2

 

com.battleofz.superwarriors

 

com.battletoads.dragonbro

 

com.battletoadsfighter.toadmania

 

com.bestclassic.supersmashflash

 

com.blackflag.piratesvsfairysuperbattle2

 

com.blazering.crazyworld

 

com.blazering.dashwarriors

 

com.bubblebobble.ghostmaze

 

com.buzzygames.worldtour

 

com.cactusteam.monstervshero

 

com.challenger.whitehatcowboy

 

com.championgame.supergodfist

 

com.chaosgames.kamebattle

 

com.circusclassic.lionjump

 

com.clashofdragon.stickheroes.ncr

 

com.classiccar.jackaljeep

 

com.classicnes.emulator.retrogames

 

com.cocolabs.magicstickwarriors

 

com.colorisland.bubblebobble

 

com.comicgames.animeninjaarena

 

com.comicgames.mangaworldbattlesaga

 

com.craftvalley.masterblockpe

 

com.dbzgames.resurrectionfrieza

 

com.dbziny.dragonkungfu

 

com.demonlabs.leagueofwarriors

 

com.denisnapoleon.felixpille.dbzauraofagod

 

com.denisnapoleon.felixpille.dbzauraofagod2

 

com.doubleheroes.dragon

 

com.dragonbattle.doublerevenge

 

com.dragonbrothers.jungleattack

 

com.dragonbrothers.waterfall

 

com.dragongames.battleofssjj

 

com.dragonstudio.kamestickheroes

 

com.dwagames.superzwarriors

 

com.earthbound.thegiftmanchronicles

 

com.epicnine.hakibattle

 

com.epicwildgames.demontail

 

com.epicworldbattle.stormpower

 

com.epicworldbattle.stormpower2

 

com.fanmades.comicninjabattle

 

com.farewellgames.ninjamagicwar

 

com.farewellgames.ninjamagicwar2

 

com.farmergame.saiyankoarena

 

com.fieldsofjustice.championsbattle

 

com.fighter.godofuniversecrusader

 

com.fireandicecouple.theicetemple

 

com.fireflygames.fireherolightpuzzle2

 

com.fireicecouple.thelighttemple

 

com.footballcaptain.worldtournament

 

com.frontierknight.evildrrobo

 

com.game64street.classicfighting

 

com.gamez64.nin64emulator

 

com.gammastudio.uchihabattle

 

com.gbcdeluxe.emulatorforأندرويد

 

com.greatdbzgames.dragonofdiamond

 

com.gunsmoke.legendshooting

 

com.hokage.unlimitedheroes

 

com.hopkins.borutofights

 

com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest

 

com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest2

 

com.hotboyandicegirl.templeinforest3

 

com.jackalshooting.supersoliders

 

com.johnslabs.superwarriorsmoba

 

com.jojovsninja.battle

 

com.jumpsuperstars.ultimatebattle

 

com.karolinagames.powerfighters

 

com.karolinagames.powerfighters2

 

com.kidicarus.angelland

 

com.kimmesegames.endlessring

 

com.kingdomguardian.rushwars

 

com.kingdomofbowmans.magicarrow

 

com.kingofsaiyan.dragonarena

 

com.kingofuniversefighters.urtlainstinct

 

com.kissonthebeach.lovelygirl

 

com.knucklesadvance.megamix

 

com.kog.zenexhibitionmarch

 

com.leagueofjustice.animewarriors

 

com.leagueofjustice.animewarriors2

 

com.leagueofjustice.animewarriorsreturn

 

com.leagueofninja.mobaarena

 

com.leagueofninja.mobabattle

 

com.leagueofninja.mobabattle2

 

com.legendarywarrior.powerofbroly

 

com.legendofmana.secret

 

com.legendstudio.bardockwarrior

 

com.leoneboy.zroyalaction

 

com.liongames.supermonkeykong

 

com.littlestardev.powerchampionship

 

com.lovelygames.swimmingpoolkissing

 

com.lufiagame.riseofthesinistrals

 

com.mangawar.battleofchaos

 

com.mazeescapeunblocked.kunmonkey

 

com.megagens.mdemulator

 

com.metalgear.superwarriors

 

com.mgba.romsemulators

 

com.minigames.icecreammazepuzzle

 

com.monfirered.gbaemulator

 

com.mortalfighting.arcadepro

 

com.msluggames.supervehicle

 

com.myboypro.gbcemulatorpro

 

com.namekgame.dragons

 

com.narugames.ninjafarewell

com.nauticalking.burningwill

 

com.nauticalking.burningwill2

 

com.ndsemuclassic.emulator

 

com.ndsemuclassic.emulatorv2

 

com.ndsplayer.ndsemuforأندرويد

 

com.neopop.neogeo.poco

 

com.nesfcbro.nesemulator

 

com.nicbros.thesecretrings

 

com.nido64.n64retrogames.emulator

 

com.ninjaarena.legendfighting2

 

com.ninjabattle.shinobilegend

 

com.ninjabon.battleofninja

 

com.ninjagames.legendroad

 

com.ninjamoba.finalbattle

 

com.ninjarampage.legendarypower

 

com.ninjarevenge.bladevssoul2

 

com.ninjasurvival.deathmatch

 

com.nswon.legendaryshinobiwar

 

com.pandagames.skilldashpower

 

com.panicmaze.mushroomkingdom

 

com.persianwarrior.recuseprincessjasmine

 

com.PiSNES.SNESforAPK

 

com.pocketlabs.emeraldmonsters

 

com.pokeblack.ndsemulator

 

com.pokediamond.ndsemulator

 

com.pokeemerald.gbaemulator

 

com.pokegba.pokegamess

 

com.pokerubygames.gbaemulator

 

com.pokestadium.n64emulator

 

com.powerzfighters.superkakarot

 

com.puzzgmamesstudio.icecaveattack

 

com.puzzlegames.bombmaze

 

com.pwlegend.fiercefightingarcade

 

com.rabbitgames.ringchampion

 

com.racingbattle.zdragonjumpracing

 

com.redfirepoke.gbaemulator

 

com.rikigames.shenronblast

 

com.rikigames.shenronblast2

 

com.ringmania.lostworld

 

com.riseoftheninja.darkwar

 

com.riseoftheninja.darkwar2

 

com.roadfighterclassic

 

com.ronandgames.superzwarriors

 

com.roulettegame.soccerrandomteamgen

 

com.royalflush.princesssidestory

 

com.rubypoke.kingofmonsters

 

com.rushadventure.shadowrings

 

com.saiyanchampions.thelegacyofsaiyan

 

com.saiyanclassic.fightinggames

 

com.saiyanfight.vsninjapirate

 

com.saiyanfighters.kingofavengers

 

com.saiyanrevenge.zlegendaryz

 

com.saiyanvsninja.arena

 

com.sbo.awakeningofsaiyan

 

com.senamo.ultimateninjawar

 

com.sgs.superbluefullpower

 

com.shadowdash.returnofknu

 

com.shadowrun.adventuresofdashheroes

 

com.shinigami.realmdeathfight

 

com.shinigami.realmdeathfight2

 

com.shinigami.tournamentofshinobi

 

com.simulators.blockartwarcraft.survival

 

com.smashbros.fightingarena

 

com.smashbros.shadowrun

 

com.smcgames.snesplayer

 

com.soldierforce.snowfield

 

com.somari2019.theadventurer

 

com.starsfighting.greatwarofheroes

 

com.stealthnaruassassins.tournament

 

com.stickgames.batlestarsv5

 

com.stickhero.xiaoreturn

 

com.stickninjafight.legendary

 

com.streethopper.basketchallenge

 

com.superclassic.dashwarriors

 

com.supercomicgames.starsfighting

 

com.superdinosaurs.frogsoldier

 

com.superdug.diggerinmaze

 

com.superfireboy.theforestdungeon

 

com.superfireboy.thelightdungeon

 

com.SuperGG.FightingWorld.HerofromUniverse

 

com.supermjbuu.besttransformations

 

com.superrockheroes.battlenetwork

 

com.supersmash.n64emulator

 

com.superspeed.heroes2019

 

com.superturtleswarriors.ninjaproject

 

com.superturtleswarriors.secretproject

 

com.superzfighter.tournament

 

com.sweetygames.animeavenger

 

com.sweetykiss.bedroomkissing

 

com.sweetykiss.bedroomkissing2

 

com.swimmingpoolkissing.princess

 

com.themagicalquest.mouse

 

com.thewildwestriders.bountyhunters

 

com.thronedefender.riseofarcher

 

com.tinygame.circusclassic

 

com.tournamentgames.zenoexpochampion

 

com.UltimateArena.championZZZ

 

com.ultimatefighting.masterofskill

 

com.ultimatefighting.masterofskill2

 

com.ultimateflash.ringexe

 

com.ultimateninja.animechampions

 

com.ultimateninja.fightingheroes

 

com.urtlafighting.anime.champions

 

com.urtlafighting.anime.champions2

 

com.urtlafighting.animechampions

 

com.urtlajackman.animebattle

 

com.unity.gamestapzfusionsaga2

 

com.utimatebattle.ninjaultimateskill2

 

com.warriorsgame.RiseofBroly

 

com.whitehat.spyhunter

 

com.woodman.fireredmonsters

 

com.xwarriors.giantrings

 

com.zarcade.zflashdimension

 

com.zarena.universebattle2

 

com.zbattlegame.superwarriors

 

com.zcrusherpower.pwg

 

com.zeldagames.n64emulator

 

com.zenogames.dragonzevolution

 

com.zhyperdimension.infinitebattle

 

com.zulugames.kaiwarriors

 

com.zuniversewarriors.kochampion

 

com.zwarriors.legendreturn

 

junglezone.maniaadventures2

 

 

الكلمات الدلائليه
