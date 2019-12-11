شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تكنولوجيا: حصاد 2019.. تيك توك يكشف عن قائمة Top 100 لعام 2019 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - نشر تطبيق TikTok الشهير للفيديوهات القصيرة هذا الأسبوع قائمة تضم أعلى منشئ محتوى على نظامها الأساسي في عام 2019، والتى تغطي عشر فئات مختلفة، وتقدم نظرة عامة مثيرة للاهتمام حول ما يكتسب أكبر قدر من الجذب في التطبيق.أعلى 10 فيديوهات انتشارا على التطبيق:
@daviddobrik - David Dobrik and Nick Uhas’ crazy take on Elephant Toothpaste.
@calebcutler - They did surgery on a banana!
@malorielynn14 - Swimming pool fun takes a hilarious twist.
@jayleennina - Man vs Wild: Roach edition.
@sammielewiss - The MFing Tea.
@jade13tr - This cat has the moves.
@brittany_broski - Kombucha Girl gives us her honest opinion.
@herecomedatkush - A wholesome hummingbird.
@kidkneesothra - Crocs + shaving cream.
@raeganbrownn - Bear suit daredevil.
- أفضل 10 ميمات "Memes"
#POV
#VSCOgirls
#RiseandShine
#Area51
#ImBaby
#WalkaMile
#DNAtest
#MirrorFall/Run
#Microwave Challenge
#TikTokChecks
- أفضل 10 فنانين على تيك توك
Lil Nas X
Mariah Carey
Lizzo
Stunna Girl
Blanco Brown
Y2k & Bbno$
KYLE
Luh Kel
Billie Eilish
Ashnikko
- أفضل 10 مشاهير على تيك توك
Will Smith
Miley Cyrus
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Howie Mandel
Terry Crews
Selena Gomez
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Steve Harvey
Post Malone
Shawn Johnson
- أفضل 10 مبدعين:
@zachking
@noeneubanks
@jamescharles
@lilhuddy
@charlidamelio
@nickuhas
@glitterandlazers
@mahoganylox
@thisaintjay
@curtisnewbill
- أفضل 10 رقصات شهيرة:
The Woah
The Git Up
Obsessed Dance
Hey Julie
Scary Spooky Skeleton
The 223
The Chucky Cheese
Drop Dance
A-Punk
HBS Dance
- أفضل 10 تأثيرات إبداعية:
Face Zoom
Green Screen
Disco
Whirlpool
Portrait
Distorted
Fire Breath
Time Warp
Infinity Clones
Clown Makeup
- أفضل 10 فيديوهات للحشرات والحيوانات:
A pro chicken hunter, who was saved from a cage, gets the best birthday gift - @strykerthecat
A wildlife conservationist gets chased by two tigers - @kodyantle
What’s going on inside this cat’s head? - @marleymalin
This puppy shares his life story - @beingbirch
A ferret shows off his dance moves - @friendlyquest
When a hamster isn’t so cute and cuddly - @ame269
The goodest dachshund puppies - @hollyandhazelnut
A baby jaguar goes swimming - @mokshabybee
A pomeranian puppy in a panda costume - @huxleythepandapuppy
Not the pet we expected to be waiting at the door - @divinefalcon0
- أفضل 10 فيديوهات للموضة والأناقة:
Creating the perfect blue glitter acrylic - @youngnailsinc
Checkered clown check - @abbyrartistry
That contour and highlight, though! - @jamescharles
Six different festival fashion trends - @glitterandlazers
Multicolor hair highlights - @emilymunyak
Unicorn-colored braid! - @learnwithlati
Create an eyeshadow look by randomly picking three different colors! - @jamescharles
The ultimate glitter mask - @victorialyn
An 80’s inspired look - @addyurdaddy
A purple-perfect Barbie inspired look - @victorialyn
- أفضل 10 لحظات رياضية:
Donating your phone to frisbee parkour - @brodiesmith
Lots of effort, but still a basketball fail - @overtime
Try not to flinch - @alsjdbwbdhhscristian
Talk about focus - @tylerdownss
No hands needed here - @mozzaronnie
When the beat distracts you from the game - @b1akemckay
When being fans of different teams gets in the way of love - @bennythebull
Hitting home runs everywhere - @_er1k
NY Giants player bun tutorial! - @nygiants
Snowboarding halfpipe practice - @ryanwachendorfer
