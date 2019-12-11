شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تكنولوجيا: حصاد 2019.. تيك توك يكشف عن قائمة Top 100 لعام 2019 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - نشر تطبيق TikTok الشهير للفيديوهات القصيرة هذا الأسبوع قائمة تضم أعلى منشئ محتوى على نظامها الأساسي في عام 2019، والتى تغطي عشر فئات مختلفة، وتقدم نظرة عامة مثيرة للاهتمام حول ما يكتسب أكبر قدر من الجذب في التطبيق.

أعلى 10 فيديوهات انتشارا على التطبيق:

@daviddobrik - David Dobrik and Nick Uhas’ crazy take on Elephant Toothpaste.

@calebcutler - They did surgery on a banana!

@malorielynn14 - Swimming pool fun takes a hilarious twist.

@jayleennina - Man vs Wild: Roach edition.

@sammielewiss - The MFing Tea.

@jade13tr - This cat has the moves.

@brittany_broski - Kombucha Girl gives us her honest opinion.

@herecomedatkush - A wholesome hummingbird.

@kidkneesothra - Crocs + shaving cream.

@raeganbrownn - Bear suit daredevil.





- أفضل 10 ميمات "Memes"

#POV

#VSCOgirls

#RiseandShine

#Area51

#ImBaby

#WalkaMile

#DNAtest

#MirrorFall/Run

#Microwave Challenge

#TikTokChecks





- أفضل 10 فنانين على تيك توك

Lil Nas X

Mariah Carey

Lizzo

Stunna Girl

Blanco Brown

Y2k & Bbno$

KYLE

Luh Kel

Billie Eilish

Ashnikko





- أفضل 10 مشاهير على تيك توك

Will Smith

Miley Cyrus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Howie Mandel

Terry Crews

Selena Gomez

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Steve Harvey

Post Malone

Shawn Johnson





- أفضل 10 مبدعين:

@zachking

@noeneubanks

@jamescharles

@lilhuddy

@charlidamelio

@nickuhas

@glitterandlazers

@mahoganylox

@thisaintjay

@curtisnewbill

- أفضل 10 رقصات شهيرة:

The Woah

The Git Up

Obsessed Dance

Hey Julie

Scary Spooky Skeleton

The 223

The Chucky Cheese

Drop Dance

A-Punk

HBS Dance





- أفضل 10 تأثيرات إبداعية:

Face Zoom

Green Screen

Disco

Whirlpool

Portrait

Distorted

Fire Breath

Time Warp

Infinity Clones

Clown Makeup





- أفضل 10 فيديوهات للحشرات والحيوانات:

A pro chicken hunter, who was saved from a cage, gets the best birthday gift - @strykerthecat

A wildlife conservationist gets chased by two tigers - @kodyantle

What’s going on inside this cat’s head? - @marleymalin

This puppy shares his life story - @beingbirch

A ferret shows off his dance moves - @friendlyquest

When a hamster isn’t so cute and cuddly - @ame269

The goodest dachshund puppies - @hollyandhazelnut

A baby jaguar goes swimming - @mokshabybee

A pomeranian puppy in a panda costume - @huxleythepandapuppy

Not the pet we expected to be waiting at the door - @divinefalcon0





- أفضل 10 فيديوهات للموضة والأناقة:

Creating the perfect blue glitter acrylic - @youngnailsinc

Checkered clown check - @abbyrartistry

That contour and highlight, though! - @jamescharles

Six different festival fashion trends - @glitterandlazers

Multicolor hair highlights - @emilymunyak

Unicorn-colored braid! - @learnwithlati

Create an eyeshadow look by randomly picking three different colors! - @jamescharles

The ultimate glitter mask - @victorialyn

An 80’s inspired look - @addyurdaddy

A purple-perfect Barbie inspired look - @victorialyn





- أفضل 10 لحظات رياضية:

Donating your phone to frisbee parkour - @brodiesmith

Lots of effort, but still a basketball fail - @overtime

Try not to flinch - @alsjdbwbdhhscristian

Talk about focus - @tylerdownss

No hands needed here - @mozzaronnie

When the beat distracts you from the game - @b1akemckay

When being fans of different teams gets in the way of love - @bennythebull

Hitting home runs everywhere - @_er1k

NY Giants player bun tutorial! - @nygiants

Snowboarding halfpipe practice - @ryanwachendorfer