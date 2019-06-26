هاتف Realme 1 و U1 يحصلان تحديث أندرويد 9.0 الجديد

هواتف Realme 1 و U1 يحصلنا على تحديث Android 9.0 الجديد كما وعدت شركة Realme مؤخراً من خلال حسابتها الرسمية بأنها ستوصل جميع الهواتف خاصتها إلى هذا الإصدار.

بالطبع التحديث الذي يصل إلى الأجهزة هو نسخة ColorOS 6 المبنية على Android 9.0 وهي نسخة النظام الخاصة بشركة oppo وشركة realme التابعة لها، نسخة التحديث الجديدة تأتي برقم CPH1859EX_11_A.37 لهاتف Realme 1 و RMX1831EX_11_A.10 لهاتف Realme U1.

يأتي التحديث بتغييرات شاملة على الواجهة الخاصة بالنظام وإضافة App Drawer ومتجر ثيمات وغيرها من الأمور المميزة التي تضيف تجربة جديدة على الهاتف وتحسن من تجربة إستخدام الهاتف الكلية بشكل يجعله مواكباً لأحدث التحديثات في عالم الأندرويد والبرامج .

بالطبع يأتي التحديث بالنسخ الأمنية الأغيرة لشهر مايو 2019 لهاتف Realme 1 و U1 بالإضافة إلى وضع nightscape في الكاميرا .

Advertisements

إليكم قائمة بكافة التغييرات في النظام :

System Added notification icons in status bar Added a new navigation gesture Added app drawer to ColorOS launcher Added Riding Mode Added Live Wallpaper Android Security Patch Level: May 5th, 2019

UI Updated UI of the notification panel Updated UI of AI Board Updated default theme

Camera Added Nightscape Mode

Applications Added realme Theme Store Added realme Game Center (certain regions) Added realme Community (certain regions)



Realme is rolling out this ColorOS 6 update for both the smartphones in a

Hey, the stable update of ColorOS 6 along with Andriod Pie for realme 1 is in a staged rollout process and it will soon be reaching to all the devices. Keep following our threads for more updates on the same. Thanks!🙂 — realme India Support (@realmecareIN) June 26, 2019

, so it will be a few weeks before all the units get the new build.