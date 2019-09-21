وتقول كلمات أغنية Hurts 2B Human :
[Verse 1: P!nk]
Boy, you make it sound so pretty even when it's not
Didn't choose, but it's the only one we've got
And sometimes, I get so tired of getting tied up in my thoughts
You're the only one that ever makes it stop
[Chorus: P!nk]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you, I'd be losing
And someday, we'll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
[Post-Chorus: P!nk]
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
[Verse 2: Khalid]
Like we're buckled and preparing for the crash
Like we're walking down a road of broken glass
Now if we defeat all odds and it was us against the world
You can count on me, you know I'd have your back
[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you, I'd be losing
And someday, we'll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر بينك تطلق كليبها الجديد Hurts 2B Human مع النجم خالد لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على السودان نيوز 365 وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.