بينك تطلق كليبها الجديد Hurts 2B Human مع النجم خالد

أطلقت النجمة العالمية بينك كليبها الجديد الذى حمل اسم "Hurts 2B Human" مع النجم خالد، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع الفيديوهات الشهير "يوتيوب"، وفى الساعات الأولى لإطلاق الكليب استطاع أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 200 ألف مشاهدة فى ساعات معدودة.

وتقول كلمات أغنية Hurts 2B Human :

[Verse 1: P!nk]

Boy, you make it sound so pretty even when it's not

Didn't choose, but it's the only one we've got

And sometimes, I get so tired of getting tied up in my thoughts

You're the only one that ever makes it stop

[Chorus: P!nk]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you, I'd be losing

And someday, we'll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

Advertisements

[Post-Chorus: P!nk]

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

[Verse 2: Khalid]

Like we're buckled and preparing for the crash

Like we're walking down a road of broken glass

Now if we defeat all odds and it was us against the world

You can count on me, you know I'd have your back

[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you, I'd be losing

And someday, we'll face the music

God, it hurts to be human