It’s been eight years since Yemen’s ‘youth revolution’. So what are we celebrating?

Eight meagre years have passed and the people of Yemen received nothing from the high priests of sedition except destruction and desolation.
It’s been eight years since the outbreak of the so-called “youth revolution” in Yemen, driven by the winds of the so-called “Arab spring” uprisings coming from Tunisia via Egypt. At the beginning and for most people, these uprisings seemed spontaneous and popular. But they turned out to be just an excuse for the execution of a malicious and carefully calculated plan to overthrow the Arab regimes, destroy their countries and displace their populations.
“The people want to overthrow the regime.” Brandishing this loathsome slogan, Yemeni youth launched their movement, thinking that it was only an expression of their desire to overthrow then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh and then solve Yemen’s social problems caused by the corruption of his regime. Little did they know that whoever developed that slogan had meant it literally and nothing less.
