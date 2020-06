رنيم الوليلى لزوجها بعد اعتزالها: بناء أسرة معك أولوية..فيديو وصور

View this post on Instagram

And last but obviously not least, my wonderful husband - traveling the world with you and getting to share this journey with you has been a huge blessing, but the fact that you've been very patient, letting me do things at my own pace and never pressuring me to take this step is THE BIGGEST blessing of all. I hope you'll keep shining in squash for a very long time. I don’t know what the future holds for me career-wise, but I do know, that starting a family with Tarek is a priority for us. And whatever challenges life may throw our way, I hope that I will be ready to face them. I may be saying goodbye to the competition, BUT I'm not saying goodbye to all the memories (good and bad), all the bonds and friendships I have built, all the good times I've had with my peers, and many other wonderful things that will forever live with me. This is not a sad goodbye, for today I say goodbye with two smiling hearts :)