شاهد.. مشجعو منتخب الكونغو يعتدون على وزير الرياضة بسبب الخروج من كأس إفريقيا 2019

تعرض وزير الرياضة في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لهجوم من قبل مشجعي كرة القدم، بعد خروج منتخب بلادهم من دور الـ 16 لبطولة كأس الأمم الإفريقية، المقامة حاليا في مصر.
وقال الصحفي فريد أندير هيريرا، إن المشجعين هاجموا المسؤول في المطار لدى عودته إلى البلاد، واعتدوا عليه بالضرب ومزقوا ملابسه.
وخسر منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية أم مدغشقر، مفاجأة هذه البطولة، بركلات الترجيح، بعد انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل بهدفين لكل منهما.
">
VIDEO: Sports Minister for DR Congo was beaten and had his cloth torn upon the National team reached the airport. The fans were very annoyed after they were eliminated by Madagascar in round 16 and therefore resort to physically assaulting the minister. pic.twitter.com/90GUVcaKBB
Advertisements— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 9, 2019
VIDEO: Sports Minister for DR Congo was beaten and had his cloth torn upon the National team reached the airport. The fans were very annoyed after they were eliminated by Madagascar in round 16 and therefore resort to physically assaulting the minister.
VIDEO: Sports Minister for DR Congo was beaten and had his cloth torn upon the National team reached the airport. The fans were very annoyed after they were eliminated by Madagascar in round 16 and therefore resort to physically assaulting the minister. pic.twitter.com/90GUVcaKBB— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 9, 2019
VIDEO: Sports Minister for DR Congo was beaten and had his cloth torn upon the National team reached the airport. The fans were very annoyed after they were eliminated by Madagascar in round 16 and therefore resort to physically assaulting the minister. pic.twitter.com/90GUVcaKBB— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 9, 2019
VIDEO: Sports Minister for DR Congo was beaten and had his cloth torn upon the National team reached the airport. The fans were very annoyed after they were eliminated by Madagascar in round 16 and therefore resort to physically assaulting the minister. pic.twitter.com/90GUVcaKBB— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 9, 2019
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر شاهد.. مشجعو منتخب الكونغو يعتدون على وزير الرياضة بسبب الخروج من كأس إفريقيا 2019 لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليمن العربي وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.