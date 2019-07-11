شاهد.. مشجعو منتخب الكونغو يعتدون على وزير الرياضة بسبب الخروج من كأس إفريقيا 2019

تعرض وزير الرياضة في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لهجوم من قبل مشجعي كرة القدم، بعد خروج منتخب بلادهم من دور الـ 16 لبطولة كأس الأمم الإفريقية، المقامة حاليا في مصر.

وقال الصحفي فريد أندير هيريرا، إن المشجعين هاجموا المسؤول في المطار لدى عودته إلى البلاد، واعتدوا عليه بالضرب ومزقوا ملابسه.

وخسر منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية أم مدغشقر، مفاجأة هذه البطولة، بركلات الترجيح، بعد انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل بهدفين لكل منهما.

