الأسطورة والمعلم … فيديو كليب وكلمات فيديو كليب إنساي “دويتو محمد رمضان وسعد المجرد”

قام النجم والفنان محمد رمضان برفع فيديو كليب إنساي وهو دويتو له مع الفنان سعد المجرد وهذا في كليب جديد يحمل اسم أغنية إنساي والذي يجمع بينه وبين المعلم بأسم “الأسطورة والمعلم”، ويحكي فيديو كليب إنساي عن طباخ يعمل في مطعم فرنساوي وهو الفنان محمد رمضان و المطرب سعد لمجرد والذي يعمل ويتر، ويبدأ الفيديو كليب بظهور حبيبة محمد رمضان، يرافقها مليونير ويراها محمد رمضان ويزداد غضب.

بينما الفنان سعد لمجرد يرى صديقه محمد رمضان ويلاحظ غضب صديقه، ويخفف عليه غضبه الشديد وهو في صدمة، ويقول له سعد المجرد في أغنية إنساي مايستاهلوش ياخويا مايستاهلوش انساهم” وكانو جالسون علي شنطة سيارة.

أن حقيبة السيارة بها 3 أكياس سوداء، بما في ذلك حقيبة مفتوحة بكميات كبيرة من الدولارات، وقفزوا سريعاً إلى السيارة وذهبوا بها على الفور، وفي بداية مقطع الفيديو لــ أغنية انساي الفنان محمد رمضان “الأسطورة” والفنان سعد التجريدي “المعلم” يستمتعون بالثراء.

بعض كلمات أغنية إنساي محمد رمضان وسعد المجرد

ترجمة أغنية إنساي “الأسطورة والمعلم” باللغة الأنجليزية :-

They’re not worth it, bro… They’re not worth it.

Forget about them.

Yalla (Let’s go)

Ensay (Forget it)

We’re Not Gonna’ Make it, That’s a Given from the Start

No Matter How Long We Last,

What Will Be the End?

Used to Turn a Blind Eye to Most of What You Did

But This Time

I’ll Stomp on My Heart.

I’ll Do As I Please,

It’ll Be Easy to Live Without You

You Wanna Forget? Forget.

and Let the Days Remind You.

I’ll Do As I Please,

It’ll Be Easy to Live without you

You Wanna Forget? Forget.

Just Forget it

Ensay (Forget it)

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay (Forget it)

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

Forget You Saw Me, Got to Know Me, And Forget We Met

By the Way, I Forgot Your Name, and Even the Day We Talked

If You Go Around Saying “One Day He Was Mine”

No One Would Believe You, They’ll All Leave, You’ll Be Left Behind

No More Greetings and There’s Nothing to Discuss

You Think You Can Play Us? We Are the Legend and the Boss

It Would Be Stupid of You to Think You’re that Much of a Loss

What I Mean is…

Ensay (Forget it)

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

The Legend and The Boss

Ensay

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

Without You I’m Living My Life As I Please Just Leave Me Alone, Please

I’m on a Whole Other Level, You See Don’t Think It’s Easy to Be Me

Don’t Think It’s Easy to Be Me

Don’t Wait for Me to Be with You, Since When Do I Do What You Want Me to? Yeah

Do What You Want Me to, Yeey

Do What You Want Me to, Yeey

Do What You Want Me to, Yeey

What an Awful, Maddening Thing

All Day Long She Nags and Clings

I Will Just Throw My Phone,

Let it Ring, Ring, Ring

What an Awful, Maddening Thing

All Day Long She Nags and Clings

I Will Just Throw My Phone,

Let it Ring, Ring, Ring

What an Awful, Maddening Thing

All Day Long She Nags and Clings

I Will Just Throw My Phone,

Let it Ring, Ring, Ring

What an Awful, Maddening Thing

All Day Long She Nags and Clings

I Will Just Throw My Phone,

Just Forget it

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

Ensay

Ensay

Ensay

Forget the Day You Met Me

Ensay

Yalla, Bye ou Bye

I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye

The Legend and The Boss

The Legend and The Boss