الأسطورة والمعلم … فيديو كليب وكلمات فيديو كليب إنساي “دويتو محمد رمضان وسعد المجرد”

قام النجم والفنان محمد رمضان برفع فيديو كليب إنساي وهو دويتو له مع الفنان سعد المجرد وهذا في كليب جديد يحمل اسم أغنية إنساي والذي يجمع بينه وبين المعلم بأسم “الأسطورة والمعلم”، ويحكي فيديو كليب إنساي عن طباخ يعمل في مطعم فرنساوي وهو الفنان محمد رمضان و المطرب سعد لمجرد والذي يعمل ويتر، ويبدأ الفيديو كليب بظهور حبيبة محمد رمضان، يرافقها مليونير ويراها محمد رمضان ويزداد غضب.
بينما الفنان سعد لمجرد يرى صديقه محمد رمضان ويلاحظ غضب صديقه، ويخفف عليه غضبه الشديد وهو في صدمة، ويقول له سعد المجرد في أغنية إنساي مايستاهلوش ياخويا مايستاهلوش انساهم” وكانو جالسون علي شنطة سيارة.
أن حقيبة السيارة بها 3 أكياس سوداء، بما في ذلك حقيبة مفتوحة بكميات كبيرة من الدولارات، وقفزوا سريعاً إلى السيارة وذهبوا بها على الفور، وفي بداية مقطع الفيديو لــ أغنية انساي الفنان محمد رمضان “الأسطورة” والفنان سعد التجريدي “المعلم” يستمتعون بالثراء.
بعض كلمات أغنية إنساي محمد رمضان وسعد المجرد
ترجمة أغنية إنساي “الأسطورة والمعلم” باللغة الأنجليزية :-
They’re not worth it, bro… They’re not worth it.
Forget about them.
Yalla (Let’s go)
Ensay (Forget it)
We’re Not Gonna’ Make it, That’s a Given from the Start
No Matter How Long We Last,
What Will Be the End?
Used to Turn a Blind Eye to Most of What You Did
But This Time
I’ll Stomp on My Heart.
I’ll Do As I Please,
It’ll Be Easy to Live Without You
You Wanna Forget? Forget.
and Let the Days Remind You.
I’ll Do As I Please,
It’ll Be Easy to Live without you
You Wanna Forget? Forget.
Just Forget it
Ensay (Forget it)
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay (Forget it)
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
Forget You Saw Me, Got to Know Me, And Forget We Met
By the Way, I Forgot Your Name, and Even the Day We Talked
If You Go Around Saying “One Day He Was Mine”
No One Would Believe You, They’ll All Leave, You’ll Be Left Behind
No More Greetings and There’s Nothing to Discuss
You Think You Can Play Us? We Are the Legend and the Boss
It Would Be Stupid of You to Think You’re that Much of a Loss
What I Mean is…
Ensay (Forget it)
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
The Legend and The Boss
Ensay
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
Without You I’m Living My Life As I Please Just Leave Me Alone, Please
I’m on a Whole Other Level, You See Don’t Think It’s Easy to Be Me
Don’t Think It’s Easy to Be Me
Don’t Wait for Me to Be with You, Since When Do I Do What You Want Me to? Yeah
Do What You Want Me to, Yeey
Do What You Want Me to, Yeey
Do What You Want Me to, Yeey
What an Awful, Maddening Thing
All Day Long She Nags and Clings
I Will Just Throw My Phone,
Let it Ring, Ring, Ring
What an Awful, Maddening Thing
All Day Long She Nags and Clings
I Will Just Throw My Phone,
Let it Ring, Ring, Ring
What an Awful, Maddening Thing
All Day Long She Nags and Clings
I Will Just Throw My Phone,
Let it Ring, Ring, Ring
What an Awful, Maddening Thing
All Day Long She Nags and Clings
I Will Just Throw My Phone,
Just Forget it
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
Ensay
Ensay
Ensay
Forget the Day You Met Me
Ensay
Yalla, Bye ou Bye
I’m Not Yours Anymore, Yalla Bye
The Legend and The Boss
The Legend and The Boss
والجدير بالذكر أن الفنان محمد رمضان كشف أيضاً عن أغنية جديدة وهي بعنوان “السلطان”، وسيقوم بالإعلان عنها قريبا، وهي تعتبر حملة إعلانية لواحد من مشروبات الطاقة.