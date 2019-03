بالفيديو| "رقص وغنا وعزف".. بنات الهضبة "موهوبات بالوراثة"

View this post on Instagram

1) I was playing the piano too loudly. 2) My voice was shaky. 3) I was off key. There is so much more for me to criticise myself on when it comes to this specific performance. However, I do applaud myself for singing in front of a small group of people, especially when I have the worst stage fright. The thought of not being able to express my music perfectly in order to allow the melody and lyrics to effect the audiences emotions, is literally to most terrifying thing I could think of. The reason why I normally shy away from performing in front of an audience is because I get extremely nervous and my voice starts to shake, furthermore causing me to mess up the notes, my melodies and the lyrics. Which then prevents the audience from feeling the emotions I attempt to express through the specific note, lyric and melody. I’m sharing this post knowing that my performance was “alright”, because I want to force myself to be proud of what I can achieve in a moment of stress and intimidation. Instead of sitting home and procrastinating, I chose to put myself in a position that makes me feel uncomfortable in order to mess up and feel uncomfortable. I will continue to put myself in this position in order for my confidence to grow. Enjoy 40 seconds of my “alright” performance.

