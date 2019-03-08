جوهرة تهنئ والدتها بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة: "أنتي الأروع"

- 1/3
هنأت الراقصة الروسية الشهيرة بجوهرة، والدتها، بمناسبة الاحتفال بيوم المرأة العالمي.
ونشرت "جوهرة" عدة صور عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام"، مُعلقة: "تهانينا لأمي الحبيبة في 8 مارس.. أنتي الأروع والأجمل، أنا أحبك!".
وأضافت: "في يوم الأمهات، البنات، الأخوات، والزوجة، دعها تستقبلك في كل صباح بأشعة الشمس الدافئة ورائحة الزهور المفضلة لديك".
ويحتفل العالم، اليوم الجمعة 8 مارس، باليوم العالمي للمرأة، للدلالة على الاحترام العام، وتقدير وحب المرأة لإنجازاتها الاقتصادية، والسياسية والاجتماعية.
Поздравляю мою любимую мамочку с 8 марта!!! 🌸🌟🌸 Ты самая чудесная и прекрасная, я люблю тебя! 💖🌸💐 Пусть весна всегда цветет в душе, и каждое утро пусть встречает тебя тёплым солнечным светом и ароматом любимых цветов! 💕💕💕 Today is an International Woman’s Day👸🏻 Day of mothers, daughters, sisters, wifes. I congratulate all the beautiest half of humanity! And my amazing mom in particular💖💖💖 I wish you all to love yourself, because you all beautiful inside and out, you all are absolutely unique and no one ever before or after was like you on all the planet. You don’t need man to be yourself, to identify yourself, to have your way, to be happy, to love and to be loved, you are absolutely special divine manifestation of God on the Earth, you already have everything inside you to be happy and to share your beautiful light with others. Each of you have a huge endless universe inside your mind and heart, fulfill it with love and acceptance!I’m imploring you, women, love yourself! #women #womansday #march #8march #mama #mother #love #mom #flowers
