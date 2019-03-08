جوهرة تهنئ والدتها بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة: "أنتي الأروع"

View this post on Instagram

Поздравляю мою любимую мамочку с 8 марта!!! 🌸🌟🌸 Ты самая чудесная и прекрасная, я люблю тебя! 💖🌸💐 Пусть весна всегда цветет в душе, и каждое утро пусть встречает тебя тёплым солнечным светом и ароматом любимых цветов! 💕💕💕 Today is an International Woman’s Day👸🏻 Day of mothers, daughters, sisters, wifes. I congratulate all the beautiest half of humanity! And my amazing mom in particular💖💖💖 I wish you all to love yourself, because you all beautiful inside and out, you all are absolutely unique and no one ever before or after was like you on all the planet. You don’t need man to be yourself, to identify yourself, to have your way, to be happy, to love and to be loved, you are absolutely special divine manifestation of God on the Earth, you already have everything inside you to be happy and to share your beautiful light with others. Each of you have a huge endless universe inside your mind and heart, fulfill it with love and acceptance!I’m imploring you, women, love yourself! #women #womansday #march #8march #mama #mother #love #mom #flowers

