زاهي حواس ينصحكم بالسفر علي مصر للطيران : تقدم خدمات رائعة

كتب ياسر ابراهيم - الاثنين 25 فبراير 2019 12:55 مساءً - FILE - In this file photo taken March 11, 2007, Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former top antiquities official, poses in front of the ancient Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. Egypts best-known archaeologist is a passionate showman with an explorers fedora who joined the last, doomed Cabinet of President Hosni Mubarak, then resigned in a swirl of corruption allegations after the 2011 revolution ousted his patron. Admired or reviled, he is once again a frontman for Egypt, exhorting international audiences to see the heritage of a country where unrest has hit tourism hard. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)