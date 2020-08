مطعم لبناني يقدم أكثر من 3 آلاف وجبة مجانية بعد حادثة مرفأ بيروت... صور وفيديو

View this post on Instagram

Another great day at Dry and Raw full of love, solidarity, compassion, and fraternity, only was possible because the multilayered support of our friends in Lebanon and outside. As of Sunday we managed to triple our daily production to reach 900 meals yesterday and 933 today. They all went to devastated people, a segment that is unfortunately growing everyday. We want thank again the beautiful Cortas family, Joanna Silfany, Maya Hobeish, Jackie, Ghiwa, and our Czech friends Alena and Petr Likesovi. #DryandRaw