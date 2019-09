«أرابيان بزنس»: 8 بنوك بحرينية ضمن أقوى مصارف الخليج

دبي - بواسطة محمد فارس BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 14, 2018: Flying the Bahraini flag at the 2018 Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakhir air base in Bahrain to gather around 33 military delegations from 19 countries and 20 civilian ones from 35 countries. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS (Photo by Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images)