تردد قناة إم بي سي ماكس mbc max على نايل وعرب سات وموعد عرض فيلم الأكشن Hercules مساءا

Twister 10:59pm

What We Do in the Shadows 12:59am

WarGames 02:29am

Hercules 04:29am

The Lone Ranger 05:59am

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 08:30am

Kung Fu Panda 10:28am

Kung Fu Panda 2 12:00pm

Finding Neverland 01:30pm

Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit 03:29pm

Fantastic Mr. Fox 04:59pm

Entertainment Tonight 06:32pm

Step Up 2: The Streets 06:59pm

Celebrity Scoop 08:33pm

Step Up 3 08:59pm